Who is Al Calderon? Everything to know as the actor exits Days of Our Lives

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Al Calderon portrays the role of Javi Hernandez. According to sources from Deadline, the actor is leaving Salem and being cast as a series regular on NBC's Brilliant Minds.Reports suggest that the character of Javi is set to go through a recast for the time Al is away. A spokesperson for Days of Our Lives said:"We do not comment on the contract status of our actors, but fans should not worry, Javi is alive and well in Salem."Al also shared the news on Instagram on July 29, 2025. He shared the post by Deadline and captioned it with:&quot;Hold up, lemme get my scrubs on right quick. Big thanks to my crew, my village, my gang...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAl Calderon introduced the character of Javi Hernandez on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. Javi is a cousin of Gabi and Rafe Hernandez. His ties with the central characters have made him a part of several major plotlines on the soap opera.Here's everything to know about Al Calderon and his exit from Days of Our Lives View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAl Calderon is an American actor and singer who was born on February 22, 1994, in New York. The actor is best known for his role in Netflix's He's All That (2021). The actor joined the cast of DOOLs in 2024 as Javi Hernandez. He has been a central figure in several major storylines. Further, reports suggest that he has shot episodes that are set to air in May 2026.According to Soap Opera Network, Al Calderon will play the character of Nurse Silva on season 2 of Brilliant Minds. This NBC drama series first aired in September 2024. The show follows the life of a gifted neurologist, Dr. Oliver Wolf, and his unconventional approach to treating psychological cases.Al's character on the drama series works in a hospital. This new character is set to bring dynamic plot twists in the upcoming season of Brilliant Minds.Apart from that, the actor has also been a part of several other entertainment projects like Step Up: High Water, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Haves and the Have Nots, The Dead Girls Detective Agency, and many more.Apart from acting, Al is also a musician; he has co-written the lyrics of Katy Perry's song Electric. He also has composed singles such as Heartbreak Szn and No Hard Feelings.Here's everything to know about the character of Javi Hernandez from Days of Our Lives View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJavi Hernandez is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The character came to Salem following the death of his mother to start fresh. There, he meets with his cousins, Gabi and Rafe Hernandez.However, upon his arrival, he notices the ring his mother gave to Rafe instead of him, and feels a bit envious of him. Subsequently, he gets swamped in all the drama happening around the Hernandez household, from Rafe's doppelganger to Gabi being accused of shooting EJ.Further on the soap opera, Javi has a short run-in with Leo, who practices for his dialogues, which Javi helps him with as they are in Spanish. This ignites a spark between them. In the current scenario of the soap opera, the two have been getting closer to each other.Catch the latest episodes of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.