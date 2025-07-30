What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (July 31, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 31, 2025, Susan Banks takes center stage when she shocks EJ and Chad by saying she’s getting messages from the spirit world, especially from Stefano DiMera. Her strange warning leaves them both uneasy.Meanwhile, things are getting tense in Salem. Xander and Sarah decide to move forward with a legal separation while trying to work out how to share custody of their daughter. At the same time, Stephanie is feeling nervous about the book she secretly wrote. She’s scared it will be released and affect her life. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 31, 2025Susan’s newfound power raises eyebrowsSusan Banks on Days of Our Lives has always believed in her special abilities, but her latest claim shocks EJ and Chad. She says she can feel Stefano’s spirit and that he’s trying to send them a message. She also gives a strange warning that someone might be in danger, but she doesn’t say who.This adds to what’s already been happening, as Susan recently came back to Salem saying she knows Johnny didn’t shoot EJ. She doesn’t have any proof, just a strong feeling. Still, her new message might change how the case is handled if anyone takes her seriously.Xander and Sarah reach a crossroadsXander and Sarah on Days of Our Lives have been thinking about breaking up for a long time, and now they’re finally going through with it. Even though their relationship is ending, they’ll always be connected because of their daughter, Victoria. Their past has been full of problems like guilt over what happened to Philip and Sarah’s struggles with her mental health. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCurrently, they’re trying to agree on how to share custody of Victoria. But old wounds could turn their separation into a big fight. Can they work together peacefully, or is more drama on the way?Stephanie’s secret becomes a problemStephanie on Days of Our Lives is feeling stressed, and it’s easy to understand why. She wrote a steamy book using a fake name, and now Titan is getting ready to publish it. Only a few people know she’s the author. Alex wants to release the book to help the company, but Stephanie is scared people will find out and judge her.She’s getting more anxious, and Alex’s support isn’t making her feel any better. On top of that, she’s been dealing with strange packages and pressure at work, making things even harder for her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteve seeks guidanceWhile Stephanie is caught up in her own problems, Steve is facing a tough decision about his job. He talks to Kayla for advice, possibly about taking on a new mission or about his worries for Stephanie. Kayla helps him see things more clearly, even though there’s still a lot going on around them. Their calm and honest talk is a nice break from all the chaos happening elsewhere in Salem.As July comes to an end, Days of Our Lives continues to deliver surprises, emotional tension, and even a little mystery, to which fans can look forward in AugustFans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock