Days of Our Lives recap (August 1, 2025): Chad and Cat bond in crisis while Marlena learns that Sami is returning

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 1, 2025, as Johnny’s trial heated up, Marlena asked Rachel to help uncover the truth about the night EJ was shot. EJ, meanwhile, struggled with old feelings about Stefano after hearing rumors that his father might still be alive. But it was news of Sami’s return that truly caught Marlena off guard.Elsewhere, Chad and Cat were stuck in a broken elevator, sharing secrets about Stefano and EJ. Gwen interrupted Xander’s solo dinner, while Sarah leaned on Brady, and their bond grew just as Gwen and Xander saw them hugging.Later, Rita questioned EJ’s budget cuts, and Susan’s strange visions caused more confusion. Marlena promised Rachel everything would be fine but then got a call that changed everything. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, August 1, 2025Marlena urges Rachel to tell the truthMarlena’s evening was interrupted as she thought about her strange “Queen of the Night” dream. When Brady came home from the movies with Rachel, Marlena gently asked the girl about the trial. Rachel said EJ didn’t tell her to lie, but hinted at it. Marlena urged her to be honest, but Rachel said she didn’t remember anything new. Marlena still felt uneasy.EJ faces ghosts from the pastAt the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, EJ tried calling Sydney but ended up talking with Gwen, who brought up Susan’s strange visions. Then Rita walked in and criticized him for cutting corners, especially with the broken hospital elevator. She warned him that being cheap could backfire.They talked about Stefano. Rita insisted he was dead, but EJ had doubts since no body was found. He admitted he missed his father and never got to say goodbye. Rita warned him not to let emotions cloud his thinking. After she left, Sydney called back with surprising news about Samantha. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChad and Cat are stuck and spill secretsChad and Cat on Days of Our Lives got stuck in the hospital elevator with no signal or working buttons. Chad panicked due to his claustrophobia, but Cat stayed calm and told him to relax. To pass the time, they talked about Stefano. Chad said he didn’t know him well but knew he shaped EJ. Cat asked if EJ was like Stefano, but Chad said no.They tried playing “Never Have I Ever” but ended up just sharing random stories. Later, Cat fell asleep, and Chad covered her with his jacket, showing their bond was growing.Gwen makes a move while Sarah finds supportAt The Bistro on Days of Our Lives, Xander was enjoying some quiet time when Gwen showed up. She sat with him despite his protests and tried to reconnect, even mentioning Leo had seen them together. Xander shut her down and walked out, clearly uncomfortable. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Sarah had just carried baby Victoria down six flights of stairs and was resting in the square when Brady arrived. She admitted she regretted not taking Xander’s help. Brady offered her a mocktail, and they bonded over parenting struggles. Sarah shared her frustration but also said Xander had tried. She confessed that next week would’ve been their first wedding anniversary.A surprise call changes everythingAs the night ended, Marlena promised Rachel she’d protect her and everyone she loved. Then she got a call that shocked her as Sami was coming home tomorrow. Elsewhere, Chad watched Cat sleep, looking calmer. Sarah and Brady hugged, just as Gwen and Xander saw them leaving the restaurant.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock