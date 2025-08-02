  • home icon
  What to expect from today's episode of Days of Our Lives (August 4, 2025)?

What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 4, 2025)?

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Aug 02, 2025 23:08 GMT
Sami Brady (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Sami Brady (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 4, 2025, the big moment is Sami Brady’s return to Salem. She missed all the heartbreak after John’s death, including the funeral, but now she’s finally back. Her return leads to an emotional reunion with Marlena and opens the door to more drama.

The most emotional moment in the episode is when Sami and Marlena finally see each other again. There’s a mix of love and sadness between them. Meanwhile, Chad and Cat’s time in the elevator takes a surprising turn. JJ and Julie begin to worry, and Chanel offers help to Felicity. With all these stories happening, the episode will be full of feelings, surprises, and drama.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 4, 2025

Marlena and Sami reconnect after loss

Sami on Days of Our Lives has been away during one of the hardest times in Marlena’s life. She couldn’t make it back in time because of an emergency with Sydney, so she missed John’s funeral and the wake.

In this episode, Sami and Marlena finally see each other again, and it’s an emotional moment. Marlena is still grieving and has been having strange dreams about Stefano, thus having Sami back brings her some comfort. But their talk might bring out more than they planned.

Chad and Cat’s elevator adventure takes a turn

Chad and Cat on Days of Our Lives have been stuck in a broken elevator for a while now. At first, it was just an annoying situation, but things have taken a surprising turn. They didn’t know each other well before, but now they’re starting to connect, especially after playing a game of "Never Have I Ever."

Being stuck together is bringing out a softer side in both of them, and maybe even a little chemistry. No one knows they’re trapped yet, but this unexpected time together could end up changing things for Chad.

Julie and JJ are on high alert

Chad has gone missing, and no one has heard from him, which has Julie and JJ feeling worried. They’ve had some bad experiences before, especially with Cat, due to which they are facing trust issues. Julie still doesn’t like Cat, and JJ has his doubts too.

As they try to figure out where Chad is, their concern grows. The longer they go without answers, the more they fear something is seriously wrong. What they find could be surprising or just bring more questions.

Chanel offers support to Felicity

Chanel has been dealing with a lot lately, including Johnny’s court case and her own personal struggles. Even with everything going on, she still finds time to help Felicity.

This part of the story seems to hint at something bigger happening in Felicity’s life, maybe even connected to the mystery surrounding Cat. Chanel once again proves that she’s not just focused on her bakery but she’s a caring and loyal friend too.

With Sami back in Salem, emotional moments, and surprising twists in several storylines, the August 4 episode of Days of Our Lives promises a mix of heartfelt drama and exciting turns.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 1 to 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

Ridhima Raina

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

