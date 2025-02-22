Days of Our Lives recap (February 21, 2025): DiMera schemes unravel with rescues and the need to break free

Days of Our Lives brought the third week of February to a close with another set of drama-packed episodes. The most recent one was aired on Friday, February 21, and it took viewers forward with the plots that the two DiMera siblings have been orchestrating.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives. Reader discretion is advised.

Javi revealed a devastating secret to Jada that Rafe had cheated on her with a woman named Savannah just before their wedding. The news shattered Jada, unaware that the man she thought was Rafe was actually his doppelganger, Arnold. Meanwhile, the real Rafe found himself trapped in the Blake house.

As Brady and Steve rescued Ava from captivity, she shared that Kristen's mother was alive and was the one keeping her prisoner. Brady and Steve were stunned at this. Meanwhile, Kristen and EJ schemed with a potent drug to erase memories of their prisoners' captivity.

Days of Our Lives recap: A week of secrets, abductions, and betrayals

Javi and the truth about Rafe

Javi spoke to Jada and told her that Rafe cheated on her just before their wedding. He told Jada about Rafe's dalliance with Savannah. Jada was devastated by the news, thinking Rafe undermined the trust they shared. They both remained unaware that "Rafe" was actually the doppelganger Arnold pretending to be Jada's fiance.

Meanwhile, the real Rafe found himself trapped in the attic of the Blake house with the mysterious Woman in White, Rachel Blake. She revealed that she was acting on orders from EJ DiMera and couldn't set him free.

Brady and Steve looking for Ava

Brady and Steve managed to rescue Ava from captivity. She revealed to them that Rachel had been aiding Kristen's mother. Ava elaborated that Kristen's mother had been presumed dead for a long time but was still very much alive.

The shocking news sent Brady and Steve into disbelief, especially after they learned that Kristen knew of her mother’s involvement but chose not to help Ava.

Ava and Brady headed to the hospital after this, despite her insisting that she was not seriously hurt. Meanwhile, Steve continued his search in the Blake house. He came across Rachel, the Woman in White, and realised that he must arrest her for kidnapping.

Kristen and EJ’s dangerous game

At the DiMera mansion, Kristen and EJ discussed a potent drug designed to erase the memories. She suggested using the drug to make Ava and Rafe forget their captivity. However, when they reached the Blake house, they realised that Ava was gone.

EJ rushed upstairs to check on Rafe and found him still tied up. The two men struggled as EJ tried to give Rafe the memory-erase drug. Despite the physical confrontation, Rafe managed to break free, but the drug still loomed as a threat for him.

Audiences can stream Days of Our Lives online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

