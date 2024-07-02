Days of Our Lives recap: Nicole finds out about Melinda’s free pass, Stefan comes back in a loving way

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, aired on July 1, 2024, Nicole is shocked to find out that EJ has granted Melinda immunity, leading to a heated argument between them. EJ accepts this deal to protect Gabi, but Nicole is upset about his decision as she knows how Melinda has tricked people over time.

Meanwhile, Stefan returns to the DiMera house and expresses his love for Gabi. Even after all the problems they have faced, they still love each other. Their closeness explains how committed they are to each other.

Eric and Holly talk openly about their difficulties. Eric tells Holly that he is thinking about moving to Paris. At the same time, Brady and Tate disagree about Tate's future, which shows the tension between them as father and son.

This episode of Days of Our Lives mixes intense arguments, love reunions, and changing partnerships. It prepares the viewers for more mystery and excitement in Salem.

Days of Our Lives: Recap of July 1, 2024, episode

Nicole learns about Melinda’s immunity deal

In this episode of the Days of Our Lives, Nicole learned about the deal between Melinda and EJ. As soon as Nicole entered the living room of the DiMera mansion, she saw EJ and Melinda arguing. EJ told her that he had given immunity to Melinda, which would save her from being prosecuted. He did it because he wanted to protect Gabi and set her free.

Melinda and EJ talked about giving her a new job as the top lawyer for DiMera. Melinda was not sure at first because she blamed Kristen for her daughter's death. But EJ convinced her by saying she'll have a lot of control and make a lot of money.

This offer was part of EJ's plan to make friends and protect the DiMera family business. Melinda accepting the job makes the relationships inside the DiMera family even more complicated.

Nicole got angry at EJ as she knew Melinda had tricked people all her life for her benefit. There is a heated argument between Nicole and EJ, as she is worried about her family.

Stefan and Gabi's emotional reunion

Meanwhile, Stefan returned to the DiMera mansion to meet Gabi. He told Gabi how much he loved her and that he never wanted to lose her. They shared a romantic moment when Stefan told her he would always love her.

Stefana and Gabi have faced many challenges throughout the show, and this reunion shows their love for each other.

Even though he remembers a time when he was not faithful to Ava, Stefan tells Gabi she is the only woman he wants. This special moment strengthens their relationship, and Gabi imagines a future with Stefan without any past problems.

Eric and Holly’s heartfelt conversations

Eric and Holly spoke to each other at a local bar in Salem. They discussed their situations and shared their feelings. Holly told Eric that she is not happy with all the restrictions she has to face because of the constant problems between her parents.

Eric told her about his new job offer in Paris and that he was considering moving out. Holly asked him to stay in Salem, and Eric did not want to leave her alone. All these discussions show the emotional turmoil they both are going through in Days of Our Lives.

The conflict between Brady and Tate

Brady and Tate got into an argument about Tate’s plan. Brady planned a lacrosse camp in New York for the summer so that Theresa could spend some time alone, and Tate would also get a fresh start. But Tate disagreed with Brady and said he didn’t want him to be happy with Holly.

This argument shows the challenges Brady and Theresa face in raising Tate together, leading to family conflicts in Days of Our Lives.

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives is full of intense emotions, heartfelt reunions, and clever partnerships. Watch it by subscribing to Peacock. In some countries, fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Amazon Prime Video.

