Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from June 24 to 28, 2024

Last week on Days of Our Lives, Chanel and Johnny made a big choice. Konstantin gave Maggie a surprise gift from beyond the grave, and Juneteenth celebrations led to some interesting finds. Prom night was a bit of a mess, with Brady and Theresa catching Tate and Holly together at the Salem Inn.

Meanwhile, Ava got blindsided by Harris Michaels, who dumped her and skipped town. Lucas decided to head to New Zealand to be near his grandkids, and Kate got where he was coming from but was finding it tough to say goodbye.

This week on Days of Our Lives (June 24-28, 2024) is packed with juicy drama and heartfelt moments. Tate's sneaky meet-up with Holly gets out in the open, sparking a showdown between the folks.

Chanel is dealing with a medical issue that brings Johnny and Paulina closer together. Xander confides in Sarah about his complicated history with Victor, while Alex and Theresa share the news of their engagement.

Theresa keeps some secrets to reach her desired happy ending, and Paulina experiences an unexpected turn of events. Eric is getting ready to reveal some news to Nicole, while Stefan reassures Gabi that she will soon be free.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for episodes set to release from June 24 to June 28, 2024

Monday, June 24, 2024: Tate’s plan falls apart

Tate had a solid plan to hang out with Holly, but things didn't go as expected when Brady and Theresa caught them. Their secret hangout was cut short, and now both sets of parents are not happy. As tensions escalate, Brady and Theresa have to figure out how to deal with their unruly kids.

In the meantime, EJ tells Nicole about seeing her kiss Eric when they were drunk, setting up what could be a big showdown. Ava is surprised by some news from Harris that might mean Steve Burton is leaving the show. On a happier note, Maggie and Alex manage to sort out their differences and agree on how they want their relationship to go forward.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024: Leo’s visit to Diana

Leo is just doing some soul-searching and thinks it might be a good idea to swing by his mom Diana's place for advice. It could help shed some light on his struggles. Meanwhile, Chanel and Johnny are thinking about skipping town, but a surprising development might throw a wrench in their plans.

In another emotional Days of Our Lives plotline, Lucas says a touching goodbye to his mom, Kate.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Chanel’s medical crisis

Chanel is going through a tough medical situation, and Johnny and Paulina come together to support her. They lean on each other as they navigate this challenging time. Xander confides in Sarah about his rocky history with Victor, giving her insight into their complex relationship.

Alex and Theresa are speeding things up in their relationship and are about to announce their engagement, catching everyone on Days of Our Lives off guard.

Thursday, June 27, 2024: Theresa’s secrets and explosive confrontations

Theresa is almost at her happily-ever-after, but she has to make sure some secrets don't come out on Days of Our Lives. While she's dealing with that, Brady is talking to Alex about their romantic feelings for each other.

Xander and Nicole are about to have an intense face-off, with tempers flaring and some unresolved stuff getting brought up. It's a day filled with drama and intense moments as secrets and confrontations are brought into the spotlight on Days of Our Lives.

Friday, June 28, 2024: Paulina’s twist of fate

Paulina is dealing with some tough luck that even her feelings for Abe might not be able to fix. Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Eric is getting ready to drop some big news on Nicole that could shake things up between them.

In the meantime, Stefan tells Gabi she'll be free soon, and EJ asks Rafe to help with the Melinda situation. This Days of Our Lives episode ends the week with some big surprises and important moments that will change the characters' lives.

To watch Days of Our Lives, stream it on Peacock, fuboTV, or YouTube TV.