Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from June 17 to 21, 2024

Last week on Days of Our Lives, things got chaotic at Maggie and Konstantin's wedding when shots were fired, catching everyone off guard. Later, Konstantin dropped a bombshell confession before he passed away, leaving Alex, Brady, and Xander scrambling to figure out what it all meant.

Eric needed some legal help, so he reached out to EJ on Days of Our Lives. Stephanie got some bad news about Everett, and Chad discovered some info that could affect Julie. Johnny and Chanel had to make some tough choices about their baby on the way, making for a pretty emotional week.

This week on Days of Our Lives will have some goodbyes, revelations, and showdowns as Chanel and Johnny apparently get ready to say goodbye to Salem, EJ deals with Stefan's anger, and Maggie gets a surprise from her deceased husband. Also, Sarah encounters an obstacle, and young love is put to the test during prom night.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for episodes set to release from June 17 to June 21, 2024

Monday, June 17, 2024: Chanel and Johnny’s big decision

Chanel and Johnny are seemingly getting ready to leave Salem, which makes Paulina feel sad. She leans on her husband for support as she realizes how much she'll miss them. Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, EJ gets into trouble when his brother Stefan confronts him about all the lies he's been telling.

The siblings are starting to get on each other's nerves, which could mess up the vibe in the DiMera family. And Alex thinks it's about time he has a chat with Brady about their love triangle situation. This talk could either help sort things out or make things even more awkward between them.

Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Konstantin’s posthumous surprise

Even though Konstantin is long gone, his impact is still causing chaos. Maggie just found out something surprising about her late almost-husband, and now she's completely shaken up and doubting everything she thought she understood.

And to top it off, Sarah's search for Xander's mom has hit a huge roadblock. Sarah is determined to keep going despite the setback. Jack comes back to Salem at just the right time, but things don't go smoothly. His return to Days of Our Lives creates a problem for Julie and Chad's budding relationship.

Wednesday, June 19, 2024: Juneteenth celebrations and discoveries

As the week goes on, it's obvious that Chanel and Johnny are for sure heading out of town. Johnny has a sweet moment with his dad, EJ, showing how bittersweet it is that they're leaving soon. Everyone on Days of Our Lives gathers to celebrate Juneteenth and Abe and Paulina's first anniversary.

The event brings back old friends like Eli and Lani, who returned to join the fun. While everyone is having a good time, Julie and Chad start looking into Clyde's claims about Abigail and end up stumbling upon a surprising revelation. This new info could make their quest for the truth even more complicated.

Thursday, June 20, 2024: Prom night drama

Tate and Holly are gearing up for prom night, looking forward to making it a memorable evening filled with young love. But their plans hit a snag when Nicole unexpectedly disrupts things. Meanwhile, Marlena chats with Eric about his feelings for Nicole that won't seem to go away.

Eric still has feelings for Nicole that he hasn't quite figured out yet, which might make him rethink some things. The younger kids on Days of Our Lives are dealing with prom drama while the older folks are trying to sort out their messy feelings and relationships.

Friday, June 21, 2024: Prom night bonding and confessions

As the prom goes on, Theresa and Brady end up hanging out together and looking after Tate and Holly. They start to reconnect and it seems like there might be a chance for them to get back together on Days of Our Lives.

Meanwhile, Justin is in for a surprise when Steve drops a major confession, leaving him feeling unsure about what comes next. The biggest surprise of the day comes from Alex, who makes a daring choice that could shake things up for everyone.

Days of Our Lives is available on Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and new episodes can be streamed at 6 am ET.