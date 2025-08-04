Days of Our Lives weekly update (July 28 to August 1, 2025): Marlena struggles with her past while Cat and Rafe make a close call

Last week, on Days of Our Lives from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025, was filled with dramatic plot lines and interesting character revelations. Marlena Evans struggled with old memories ever since the passing of John Black, and Kayla Johnson tried her best to prevent Marlena from going to work, but she did not listen to her.Meanwhile, Belle Black and EJ DiMera kicked off their much-anticipated courtroom battle, and EJ did his best to try to point fingers at Roman when he took the stand. In addition to these developments, Rafe Hernandez and Cat Greene made a close call when Chad DiMera almost blew their cover.Note: The article contains spoilers for the show, Days of Our Lives (July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025)Details of everything that happened on Days of Our Lives from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025Marlena Evans had a strange dream where she was Stefano's &quot;Queen of the Night&quot;In last week's episodes of Peacock's Days of Our Lives, Marlena Evans was shown having nightmares of being Stefano's &quot;Queen of the Night&quot;. She ended up collapsing, and Kayla Johnson advised her not to go to work, but Marlena did not listen to her and still went anyway. Marlena struggled with feeling like something was gravely wrong with her soul, but not her body. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared her dreams with Stefano, which further worried Kayla, but she assured her that she was not possessed, but this was a manifestation of her old memories haunting her. Ever since John Black had passed away, Marlena had struggled quite a bit with her mental health, and that was potentially also the catalyst for her weird dreams.Belle Black and EJ DiMera had their courtroom battle Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, at the town square, Chad DiMera ran into EJ DiMera, who asked him to remain calm during the courthouse testification. The trial finally began, and Belle Black told Johnny DiMera that she had faith in him and subsequently got into a fight with EJ. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBelle told the jury that it was evident that Johnny had attempted to murder EJ with a gun and that the DiMeras would try to do anything to protect their family name. However, EJ resisted the claims and pointed fingers at Roman when he took the stand. Belle tried to make up for EJ's outburst at the courthouse and appreciated Roman instead.Cat Greene and Rafe Hernandez ran into each other, and Chad DiMera got suspicious of them having known each other beforehandIn last week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, Rafe Hernandez ran into Cat Greene at the town square while taking baby Tesoro out for a walk. Chad DiMera also arrived during the same time and seemed to be surprised to see that Cat and Rafe knew each other, but Cat brushed it off. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCat urged Rafe to meet in private, and the two of them met and discussed Tesoro's foster care and how things had been going for Leo Stark at the office. Cat was also scared that Chad would find out that she was an agent looking into EJ.Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.