Foundation season 3 episode 1 ending explained: Did the Mule take over Kalgan?

Foundation season 3 episode 1 begins by establishing a vast timeline, with Gaal revealing she has survived over 300 years through cycles of cryosleep. The episode shows a galaxy divided, where the declining Empire and the rising Foundation are locked in a tense stalemate over key territories, especially the middle band of planets.

Ad

At the heart of this struggle is Kalgan, a planet caught between the two powers, and by the end of the episode, it is seized by the Mule—a mentally gifted and dangerous figure whose emergence threatens to upset the balance. While the episode introduces Gaal as a main character and hints at her unique abilities, given the Mule’s overwhelming mental powers and quick takeover of Kalgan, her role appears crucial but uncertain.

Ad

Trending

Foundation season 3 episode 1: The Kalgan and the Mule’s sudden rise

Ad

Foundation season 3 episode 1 begins with the aftermath of the Second Crisis, showing how the Foundation has steadily grown while the Empire has weakened, particularly after losing control of the Spacers—specialists who piloted the Imperial jumpships. Now dependent on slower jump gates, the Empire struggles to keep its influence.

The Foundation controls the Outer Reach and has its eyes on the middle band of planets, where Kalgan is a key target. The Mule unexpectedly upsets this fragile balance by kidnapping Archduke Bellarion’s daughter and using his mental powers to kill much of Kalgan’s military and Bellarion himself.

Ad

By taking the Archduke’s signet ring, the Mule takes control of Kalgan, drastically changing the power dynamics. Neither the Empire nor the Foundation expected such a direct and powerful challenge, making their efforts to dominate the middle band more complicated.

Foundation season 3 episode 1: Political intrigue and emerging crises

Meanwhile, Brother Dawn exploits political unrest to pressure the Galactic Council against the Foundation, organizing protests and threatening reforms once he becomes Emperor. Demerzel, the Emperor’s trusted advisor, monitors the Prime Radiant, the predictive device that forecasts the Empire’s future, which now shows signs of a glitch indicating the upcoming Third Crisis.

Ad

On the Foundation’s side, internal divisions emerge as the Traders (Merchant Princes) consider secession, partly influenced by secret Empire support. Professor Ebling Mis investigates this growing rift and consults the AI Hari Seldon inside the Vault, learning that the Empire’s interference makes the Foundation’s future more complicated. At the same time, the planet Haven faces civil war funded by the Empire, highlighting the widespread unrest affecting the galaxy.

Ad

Foundation season 3 episode 1: The looming third crisis and Gaal’s role

Ad

The episode ends focusing on Emperor Day, reluctant to engage in politics, but is warned by Demerzel that the Third Crisis will arrive within months, threatening the Cleon dynasty and humanity at large. The Mule’s unprecedented mental power seems to distort psychohistory’s predictive capabilities, as shown by the Prime Radiant’s glitches.

Gaal Dornick is reintroduced after spending centuries in cryosleep, awakening in a galaxy on the edge of crisis. Although she has unique abilities and a deep understanding of psychohistory, she does not appear at Kalgan during the Mule’s violent takeover.

Ad

The episode concludes with the Mule already having seized control of Kalgan by killing Archduke Bellarion and claiming his signet ring, while Gaal remains distant from these immediate events.

Foundation season 3 episode 1 firmly establishes the Mule as a formidable new force in the galaxy. His swift and violent conquest of Kalgan changes the political landscape and suggests that psychohistory’s reliability may be faltering. While Gaal’s role in the future remains crucial, this episode makes one thing clear: she was not in time to stop the Mule’s rise — and now, the Third Crisis is already underway.

Ad

Watch Foundation season 3 episode 1 streaming on Apple TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More