General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 11 to August 15, 2025)

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital, airing from August 11 to August 15, 2025, promise plenty of drama in Port Charles, New York. Spoilers reveal that Jack Brennan will instruct Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn to find out everything they can while staying at the resort. To dig deeper into Professor Henry &quot;Hank&quot; Dalton, Josslyn and Vaughn would playact as newlyweds to try to extract more details.Meanwhile, at the Quartermaine mansion, Jason Morgan will push Anna Devane for answers, especially since she has recently had a change of heart. Elsewhere, Alexis Davis will end up taking a major legal step, which will be contingent on how everything plays out between Drew Cain Quartermaine and Monica Quartermaine.3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from August 11, 2025, to August 15, 20251) Josslyn and Vaughn pose as newlyweds to investigate Professor DaltonIn the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, airing from August 11 to 15, spoilers reveal that Vaughn and Josslyn Jacks will secretly pose as newlyweds as they amp up their plans to gather intel for their World Security Bureau assignment. Spoilers reveal that Jack Brennan will instruct them to find out everything that they possibly can about Professor Henry &quot;Hank&quot; Dalton while staying at the resort. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers also indicate that Vaughn and Josslyn's feelings for each other may grow more complicated as they continue their act as a couple, and they could even potentially end up becoming intimate. Meanwhile, Britt would try to sneak out and get into trouble, and spoilers reveal that she and Josslyn could run into each other.2) Jason presses Anna to come clean at Quartermaine mansionSpoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital reveal that Jason Morgan will meet with Anna Devane at the Quartermaine mansion, angrily asking her to come clean and pushing her to reveal the truth. Especially since she had recently had a change of heart. Anna will then ask Jason to try to find Britt as soon as possible, which will make him suspicious and lead him to believe that she has been concealing vital information from him.A still from General Hospital (Image via Facebook/GeneralHospital)After Jason presses her, Anna will vaguely share a little about her latest Dalmatia clue but will avoid telling him about her conversation with Jack Brennan.3) Alexis takes bold legal step after assessing Drew and Monica's situation In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that in Port Charles, Alexis Davis will take a bold legal step. The plot hints that it could potentially be going after Scout Quartermaine after she assesses the situation involving Drew Cain Quartermaine and Monica Quartermaine.A still from the show (Image via Facebook/GeneralHospital)Drew may potentially get extremely annoyed at Alexis and reiterate to her that the move to Washington, DC, is going as planned, along with Scout. He will also run into Willow Tait.Interested viewers can watch new episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.