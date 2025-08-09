General Hospital weekly preview sees Josslyn land in danger, Britt face new threats, and Jason embark on a bold mission

Unexpected connections are ready to be exposed on General Hospital's upcoming storyline. With Britt being at the centre of multiple story arcs, various PC residents are likely to get embroiled in a dangerous plot. Meanwhile, agent Josslyn may find herself in danger. Elsewhere, Jason Morgan is on his way to a perilous project.The past week on General Hospital exposed Britt's situation as she tried to defy her boss by taking breaks and outings. On the other hand, Brennan told Anna about WSB's mission to track down Dalton's project to Dalmatia. The commissioner connected dots between Brennan's intel and Jason's information.While Josslyn and Vaughn arrived at the resort where Britt is residing, Anna urged Jason to look into Britt. Meanwhile, Drew looked for ways to get the tide turned in his favor. While he asked Elizabeth's advice, he threatened Sidwell to do his bidding.Meanwhile, Sidwell convinced the partners of Deception to drop their plan to bring Sonny to the police. Elsewhere on the long-running ABC soap, Anna managed to thwart Emma and Gio's plan to raid Dalton's lab. The upcoming week will see the arcs going forward into more chaos.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.General Hospital: Agent Josslyn falls in an unwanted situationJosslyn and Vaughn pretend to be lovers (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)As GH fans know, Brennan has assigned Josslyn and Vaughn a new mission to go to Dalmatia. They are expected to pretend as a new-wed couple in the Five Poppies resort and keep their eyes open for all clues they pick up.The General Hospital spoilers suggest, Josslyn's mission will have multiple snags. To start with, Joss doesn't know what she has to look for. Added to that is the danger to life the two agents face. While the agents will have a fear of exposure, coming face-to-face with Britt may blow her cover. Moreover, if Jason arrives at the spot, there may be more revelations coming up.On the other hand, staying together as a married couple may put Joss in close proximity with Vaughn. The two may overstep their professional boundaries leading to an unwanted intimacy. This hints at upcoming heartbreaks while their project may be jeopardized.General Hospital: Britt has an unexpected problem at hand View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBritt Westbourne is working on a secret project for her as-yet-unknown boss while hiding out at the resort in Dalmatia. While she is working on a secret project in her lab, she seems to be in a house arrest condition as she is not allowed to go out as she pleases.The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Britt will face some chastisement in the coming week. Her boss will likely punish her for her recent defiance. Moreover, with Josslyn landing at the same resort, Britt may need to be stay away for fear of recognition.To add to her troubles, Jason is slated to arrive in Dalmatia looking for her. To keep her and her project a secret, Britt may need to reduce exposure drastically. However, her return to town is imminent.General Hospital: Jason undertakes an expeditionJason Morgan goes in search of Britt (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)For the last few weeks, Jason remained troubled after catching a brief sight of a Britt-like woman. While Carly dismissed his thoughts, Obrecht's return to town raised Jason's intrigue. Following up on discussions with Obrecht and Elizabeth, Jason learnt about Britt's shady cremation. However, hearing her voice from a Croatian resort clinched matters for him.Although Sonny and Anna persuaded him to respect Britt's wish to stay hidden, the commissioner, later, asked him to track her down. The upcoming episodes will find Anna giving him as much intel as she can safely hand out. Besides the information that she has gleaned from Brennan, Anna may also emphasize the dangers involved in the situation connected to WSB.However, Jason may disregard all caution as he gets ready to go to Dalmatia. He may remain resolute to find Britt and get to the bottom of her disappearance.Stay tuned to General Hospital to learn about Josslyn's problems and Britt's predicament as Jason arrives at her resort.