General Hospital spoilers for the next week from August 11 to 15, 2025

Covert missions and stealthy affairs mark the upcoming General Hospital episodes for the week of August 11, 2025. As the plot for Britt's return story arc thickens, Drew gets ready to mess with more lives in town. At the same time, youngsters, Gio and Rocco, are struggling with their birth stories and family connections. Meanwhile, the drama of a oncoming mob battle continues to threaten Port Charles.The previous week on General Hospital saw Anna accidentally receive information on WSB's current assignment after she wanted to inform Carly about Josslyn's job. A shocked Anna connected Brennan's mission in Dalmatia with Jason's memory of Britt's sighting. As such, Anna sought out Jason to share her latest intel. Meanwhile, Britt defied orders of staying indoors and working, as she stepped out of her room.Elsewhere, Michael realized Willow's actions in stalking Daisy but refused to file an official complaint. However, when Chase approached him on behalf of his former wife, he refused to let her back in the lives of his children. While Drew urged Sidwell to push his agenda forward, the latter convinced the Deception ladies not to hand over Sonny to the police.Other arcs on the long-running ABC soap involve Emma's failed mission, Gio's loyalty, Rocco's dilemma and Curtis's peace moves.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.General Hospital: Events to look out for between August 11 and 15, 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMonday, August 11: New missions and threatsAs per their new assignment, Josslyn and Vaughn are in the Dalmatian resort to start their work. Meanwhile, the week on General Hospital starts with Britt Westbourne facing threat of being discovered by the very girl she saved years ago.Meanwhile, Anna urges Jason to search for Britt at the resort. However, after she gives out as much info as she is allowed to, the henchman refuses to listen to her cautions.Elsewhere on General Hospital, Tracy chides Cody for his interest in Ava. While hurt by her words, Cody may not reveal the real reason behind his current actions. On the other hand, Alexis may consider a legal move towards getting Scout's custody. This may be about Drew's plan to take his daughter to DC.Tuesday, August 12: Unpleasant moves and actionsDrew and Willow may find themselves close to each other on Tuesday's General Hospital episode. This may not lead to good consequences. Meanwhile, Chase is forced to arrest someone. Whether he is pulled in on Alexis's legal matter remains to be seen.Meanwhile, Emma rethinks her plan after the last move failed. However, she declares her determination. On the other hand, a determined Jason finds time for a chat with Sam before embarking on his journey to look for Britt.Jason plans his Britt mission (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)Elsewhere, Carly speaks with Marco. However, they may be scathing words as she accuses him of brainwashing her brother against Sonny. Whether Marco defends Lucas remains to be seen.Wednesday, August 13: Negotiations and assurancesOn one hand, Anna tries to extract more intel from Brennan who may resist her attempts. On the other hand, Britt faces some tough actions taken on her after her recent defiance.Midweek on General Hospital may also find Willow and Elizabeth sharing their thoughts with each other. Liz may encourage her colleague to fight for her rights per Ric's plans. Meanwhile, Drew is slated to come up with some shocking revelation. This may be his evil move on Stella to take revenge on Curtis.Elsewhere, Rocco and Giovanni have a chat. Rocco may assure his elder brother of the familial love he deserves.Thursday, August 14: Efforts towards loving reunionsGio may talk to Michael, who may urge him to look at the situation with more empathy. At the same time, Brook Lynn and Dante may have a discussion about their next move to get through to Gio.Curtis is yet to fight Drew's next move (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)Meanwhile, Chase may open up to Willow about his opinions and actions. He may hope she understands his views.Elsewhere, Stella Henry expresses her take on the Kai-Trina separation. Since Kai loves Trina, the aunt thinks he should fight for his love. On the other hand, Drew stays adamant as Molly tries to convince him.Friday, August 15: Putting plans into actionJason commences on his newest mission to get to Britt, now that he knows she is alive. Meanwhile, Josslyn, who is already in the vicinity, finds snags in her mission. This is likely to leave her irritated.Isaiah and Felicia are slated for a chat before weekend arrives on General Hospital. The doctor may ask the senior consultant for some advice.Elsewhere, Drew's plans are taking shape. Since Curtis is taken aback, it is likely that the Congressman's move on Stella has achieved its target. Elsewhere, Drew schemes a new ploy to take down his nemesis, Michael.Stay tuned to General Hospital every weekday to watch the unfolding drama of Drew's sinister moves and Britt's mysterious predicament.