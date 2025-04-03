General Hospital marks 62nd anniversary with a tribute to its legacy and the Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Center

April 1 marked a milestone for ABC's long-running soap General Hospital, as its 62nd anniversary was being celebrated. The special episode was to commemorate both the fictional hospital and Dr. Monica Quartermaine's legacy, with the culmination of the grand opening of the new Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center.

The anniversary episode was centered around the dedication of the new state-of-the-art cardiac wing to Dr. Monica Quartermaine, portrayed by late actress Leslie Charleson since 1977.

Although Charleson passed away in January this year, her death was not referenced in the episode. Instead, it highlighted Monica's accomplishments at the hospital and in the community. Executive Producer Frank Valentini announced that a complete tribute to Charleson will be held later.

“The opportunity presented itself that we would have the anniversary of the hospital be on the anniversary of the show. So it’s a little meta... And then to give the hospital a reason to celebrate, that’s how we came up with the the new wing for Monica, which is a really beautiful set. It’s pretty incredible,” he added, in an interview with Variety on March 28.

He further said that the Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Center gave the characters, and the audience, a reason to celebrate, while offering a beautiful new setting, which is "airy" and which brings in concepts of indoor and outdoor design.

A special episode honors Monica's legacy on General Hospital

On General Hospital, Tracy Quartermaine had announced that Monica was not well enough to attend the dedication ceremony. Laura Spencer, the character played by Genie Francis, had the duty to oversee the ceremony because she was the mayor of Port Charles. She ultimately gave a moving speech to commemorate the new wing and six decades of hospital history.

Throughout the episode, several characters gathered to discuss the importance of the hospital and Monica's enduring legacy. Terry and Portia, two of the hospital's current doctors, praised Monica's years of service as Chief of Staff. Tracy acknowledged Monica's contribution to saving the hospital financially.

Sonny Corinthos, played by Maurice Benard, was revealed to be the secret donor, who sponsored the cardiac wing. Alexis Davis discovered the secret when she read the papers and confronted Sonny about his decision not to be revealed.

Sonny admitted Monica always hated him, but insisted on his respect for her work. Laura then assured Alexis that they would continue honoring Alexis' daughter, Sam, who had saved Laura's daughter, Lulu, with a liver donation, by keeping her memory alive.

Some scenes featured tributes to other beloved characters, such as Bobbie Spencer. Carly and Felicia visited Bobbie's picture at the hospital with Carly's daughter Donna, remembering Bobbie's passion for nursing and close relationship to General Hospital.

Maxie did her share by presenting hospital staff with Deception-branded gift bags, which were gratefully received by nurses Deanna and Amy. Meanwhile, Lucy Coe was on a mission to revive the General Hospital Nurses Ball.

She made her case to Sidwell, telling him of its origin as an HIV/AIDS charity fundraiser and its emotional significance due to friends that she lost. Moved by her enthusiasm, Sidwell vowed to fund the whole event, making its revival an anniversary episode surprise ending.

The episode concluded with the official opening of the Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Center. When the sign was unveiled and Monica's face appeared on display, the hospital staff watched in pride.

While General Hospital will honor Leslie Charleson more directly in the future, last April 1 was a tribute to her years of playing Monica. It also helped affirm the show's ongoing commitment to keeping the past and present connected, merging nostalgia with fresh storylines in a setting that continues to be at the center of Port Charles residents' lives.

