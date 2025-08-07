General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 7, 2025): Alexis questions Kristina, Brook Lynn shares a good news and Sidwell confronts Drew

Shifting loyalties and relationships are the highlights of General Hospital's current storyline. With Willow aiming to improve her image in town, and Sidwell buying time to target his enemy, new alliances and rivalries are on the way. Meanwhile, Dalton's situation may see a new turn of events in the upcoming weeks.

The YouTube channel, General Hospital Preview, presents a teaser video for the episode of August 7, 2025. The video finds Alexis asking Kristina:

"You regret coming between Molly and Cody?"

This is after Kristina badmouthed Cody before Molly to keep up her plan of using him in her revenge plan. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn meets Sonny to share information. She exclaims:

"I have actually got some really good news."

Elsewhere, Sidwell faces Drew as they both discuss their future moves against their common enemy. Sidwell is seen questioning:

"You wouldn't be threatening me now, would you?"

They seem to have come to a friction where Drew challenges the businessman-mobster. The latter, in turn, may express cold fury. The other story arcs coming up on the long-running ABC daily soap on August 7, 2025, include Anna and Felicia's discussion, Trina's advice for Emma, and Laura's confession to Jordan.

General Hospital: Important arcs to look forward to on August 7, 2025

As the above-mentioned General Hospital teaser video presents, Commissioner Anna is seen in an honest discussion with Felicia Jones-Scorpio. Anna Devane informs her friend about her granddaughter's plan. Since Emma plans to uncover Dalton's animal testing, Anna may share the danger awaiting the college girl.

Emma's plan threatens to fall flat (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

While Anna may seek help to stop Emma's action on Dalton's project, she is not aware of the agreement between Emma and Giovanni. As the latter is planning to raid the lab, Anna and her team may find themselves catching Gio in action.

The next scene on the General Hospital teaser shows Emma and Trina having a heart-to-heart chat. The latter will likely advice Dalton's student to stay away from the shady professor's apprenticeship. Trina may remind her about Josslyn's warnings before leaving town, about the professor being sleazy.

At the same time, Emma may share her feelings towards Giovanni with Trina. Elsewhere, Mayor Laura is seen in a serious conversation with Jordan. She expresses her discomfort about Jordan taking a risk. Since they are discussing the impending Sonny-Sidwell mob clash, Laura may fear for her aide's safety.

The following frame of the GH promo video shows Kristina sharing latest intel with her mother about Cody's task. She may inform needing to pay extra amount to keep him in the revenge track. However, she looks doubtful when Alexis asks whether she feels bad about upending Molly's romantic life.

Sidwell is slated for a friction with Drew (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

The next frame finds Brook Lynn informing a smiling Sonny that she brings good news. BLQ will possibly share the latest decision by Tracy and the Deception ladies to drop the idea of bringing Sonny to the police. She may further share her personal issues regarding Gio with the mob boss.

The closing frame of the General Hospital teaser finds Sidwell and Drew facing each other. The Congressman may try to intimidate Sidwell about following up with his plan or else he will draw out of their collaboration. This will likely infuriate Sidwell, who may send out a veiled threat on his part.

The episode will also see Ava planning to test Ric's loyalty one last time, before dropping him from her extortion plan. Tune in to General Hospital to watch Drew and Sidwell threaten each other as Anna plans to derail her granddaughter's mission.

