General Hospital spoilers: Ava and Kristina clash over custody, Molly confides in Cody, and Isaiah grills Jordan

Feuds and complexities continue on General Hospital despite the town getting rid of the master villain, Cyrus Renault. As the soap's spoilers indicate, the Port Charles residents resume their ongoing bickering, romance, and apologies. Moreover, the impending danger from the other mobster, Sidwell, continues to threaten Sonny and others connected to him.

Ad

In the past few episodes, Josslyn's crime was covered up by Brennan, who manipulated her to join WSB in secret. On the other hand, Jason was arrested for Cyrus's death since his DNA was at the location. While Jason was worried about the professional job done by the people who framed him, his twin, Drew, lied when refusing to provide Jason's alibi. However, Diane got Jason out.

Elsewhere, Molly and Cody found themselves locked on the hospital's roof during an altercation, and Trina and Kai shared a loving moment, to Trina's surprise. Moreover, Tracy tried to oust Drew from the Quartermaine family officially as her family disagreed with the idea.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, General Hospital has been known to present relationship intricacies and their problems since the soap's premiere in April 1963. With the titular medical facility at the center, the soap's storyline also speaks about law enforcers, mobsters, and other residents of the fictional Port Charles town.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Ava gets a push back from Kristina

Ad

Recently, Sonny Corinthos proposed 50 percent custody to Ava Jerome instead of their long-drawn custody battle over Avery Corinthos. While Sonny's change of heart came after he learned about his unstable health condition, Ava was surprised to get this deal.

However, she seems to have gotten greedy since she may consider pushing for total custody. While her attorney, Ric Lansing, may advise her against pushing her luck too far, Ava will face her real nemesis in Kristina Corinthos.

Ad

The young Corinthos seems to have developed a twisted sense of justice where she thinks Ava does not deserve her daughter since she was the reason why Kristina lost her daughter. As such, Kristina may come into Bobbie's to find Ava, and the two will have a heated altercation on the Friday's General Hospital episode.

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 24 to 28, 2025)

General Hospital: Molly may have found an unlikely friend in Cody

Ad

The soap's fans may remember how Cody Bell's recent run of apologies is landing him in trouble. Recently, when he chased Molly Davis-Lansing at the hospital to apologize, while she repeatedly told him it was already accepted, they ended up on the rooftop with the door locked behind them.

While that episode may have left a sour taste for Molly, she will likely find Cody more comfortable to talk to. While it is unclear what the duo will discuss, Molly may unburden her issues with her sister, Kristina, before Cody. He may extend a piece of advice, which Molly will consider following someday after mustering up courage.

Ad

General Hospital: Isaiah cautions Jordan on her plans

Ad

Isaiah Gannon has been having an honest relationship with Jordan Ashford. While he knows about her plans and prospects, she looks to him as a prospective romance. Moreover, GH fans have been hoping to see the couple get closer in a proper relationship.

On Friday's episode, dated February 28, 2025, Isaiah is likely to have a serious discussion with Jordan. This may not be a romantic interlude for the two professionals. Isaiah may warn Jordan about the dangers awaiting her if she continues to push ahead with her Jenz Sidwell plan.

Ad

Isaiah believes Jordan needs to know that Sidwell is more dangerous than she thinks and can eliminate her if challenged. As such, he would want her to consider all options and understand the stakes involved in her scheme.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 26 to March 7, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

For more updates on Jordan's plan and Kristina's next moves, stay tuned to General Hospital every weekday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback