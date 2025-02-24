General Hospital spoilers: Drew vows to take down Jason and Sonny, while Anna Devane questions Jason’s whereabouts the night Cyrus vanished

Cyrus Renault, the master criminal from General Hospital, died recently, leaving many unanswered questions. While Port Charles has yet to rejoice in the relief from Cyrus's series of crimes, things do not look good for Jason Morgan, who may be in danger. On the other hand, longtime feuds seem to be resolved and new relationships are developing in town.

The past couple of weeks of General Hospital revolved around Cyrus Renault, as Anna employed Elizabeth and Lucky to gather incriminating evidence against Cyrus, Brennan urged Josslyn go to Cyrus's hideout to find out more about the criminal.

Cyrus, in turn, came after Elizabeth to kill her with Digitalis, but was saved by Lucky who took the chemical injection accidentally.

After this fiasco, Cyrus ran home only to find Joss inside. As he tried to attack her, she shot him dead and called Brennan. Brennan covered up Cyrus's death to mask his own involvement in the case. In the meantime, the PCPD were already in the criminal's tracks.

Situational complications are not new on General Hospital, one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963. The soap's plot focuses on the titular medical facility located in the fictional township of Port Charles along with the town's residents.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Jason's feud with Drew escalates as danger mounts on him

In their recent faceoff, Drew Caine expressed all the past grudges he held against his twin. General Hospital fans realized how his anger from the past never dissolved after all the years and his acceptance from the Quartermaines.

While Jason Morgan extended his hand in a truce, Drew rejected the idea and threw out his brother.

After last week's encounter, Drew Caine may be more determined to take down Jason Morgan. He may be smarting after Willow Corinthos's refusal to move in with him.

His enmity with Jason is likely to escalate when Tracy Quartermaine chooses to bring the Congressman down for insulting the family and targeting her favorite family member, Jason.

Since the Congressman is already collaborating with mobster Jenz Sidwell against Sonny Corinthos, he may be gearing up to cause more trouble for Port Charles residents.

With Nina Reeves also on the lookout to hurt Drew, he may have garnered more enemies than he can handle in town.

General Hospital: Jason becomes Anna's prime suspect

Since Jack Brennan plans to play down his involvement in the Cyrus murder case, PCPD Commissioner, Anna Devane may suspect Jason Morgan behind the criminal's disappearance.

Jason will likely be brought in for questioning since he had threatened to harm the former mobster publicly in a recent General Hospital episode.

While Jason has changed his mind and decided against going after Cyrus for revenge, Anna is likely unaware of Jason's current resolution and is judging by his past.

Jason will likely be taken aback by the summons and will try to clear his name. Also, since it may be some time before Cyrus's death comes to light, the preliminary investigations may be about his disappearance.

While Anna will question Jason's whereabouts on the evening Cyrus went missing, there are people to vouch for him. Even if Drew does not come forward to prove that Jason was at his place, Tracy may emphasize that they had a chat later in the evening.

However, if Anna is not satisfied with Jason's alibi, he may be threatened with jail time in the future. When Josslyn Jacks learns about Jason's predicament, ridden with guilt, she may want to come clean.

If Brennan wants to keep the truth under wraps, he may need to promise Jason's safety to the potential WSB recruit.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the upcoming drama revolving around Jason Morgan in the wake of Cyrus Renault's elimination.

