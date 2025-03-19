General Hospital star Laura Wright breaks down Carly’s attraction to trouble

General Hospital fans have watched Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) make one reckless step after another for years, often getting herself into trouble. From her torrid past with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) to her more recent entanglement with Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna), Carly has a history of gravitating toward risk.

With her life now on the line due to a champagne poisoning mishap, in an interview with Soaps.com published on March 17, Wright says what drives her character to pursue dangerous relationships.

“You know, just having a glass of champagne with this man is deadly. So, what are you doing, Carly?”, Wright said.

Carly's predicament directly results from her burgeoning affair with Jack, a charismatic and powerful player whose dangerous lifestyle she couldn't resist joining.

The poisoning that nearly killed her can't have been intended for her, but the fact that she was with Jack put her squarely in danger. Wright acknowledges this as part of Carly's established record on General Hospital.

Wright on Carly's unbreakable bond with danger on General Hospital

Wright wonders why Carly keeps chasing danger, despite Jason Morgan's warning. She believes Carly's stubborn nature plays a role. Wright also links Carly’s attraction to danger to her past with Sonny, who lived a risky life—even getting shot in the head while she was giving birth to their son, Morgan.

This traumatizing event failed to dissuade Carly, and history is repeating itself once again with Jack.

"Her reaction, in true Carly fashion, is to then dig her heels in and say, ‘I don’t want anyone telling me what to do; I’ll figure it out for myself," she added.

Her typical response for Carly is to dig her heels in and not allow anyone to tell her what to do and insist that she'll be able to get things sorted out herself. Carly's independence and obstinacy of not heeding warnings have defined her since the start and have tended to result in heartbreak and chaos as a consequence.

"She’s very local to her life in Florida and then Port Charles. And so, I think the life that Jack has lived and that he continues to live is one that Carly doesn’t know, and she finds it very exciting", she said.

Wright explains that Carly has always been very local to her life in Florida and then later Port Charles. The life Jack has led and continues to lead is not one Carly knows, and she finds it quite exciting.

That rush, however, is expensive. Jack's link to trouble-causing Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), intent on revenge, has left Carly vulnerable.

And now, while fighting for survival, viewers wonder if she will ever be out of danger, whether her addiction to trouble will continue to keep her in the orbit of Jack's world at any price General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

