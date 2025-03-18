General Hospital spoilers: Carly’s poisoning rocks Port Charles, Valentin begs for mercy, and Josslyn’s double life unravels

Chaos and confusion rule Port Charles on Tuesday's General Hospital episode as Carly Spencer fights for her life, and her daughter, Josslyn Jacks, is sworn to secrecy. At the same time, Valentin Cassadine is caught at gunpoint and Harrison Chase receives shocking information.

The previous General Hospital episode found Carly Spencer drinking poisoned champagne from the bottle that Valentin Cassadine had sneaked for Jack Brennan. When he noticed the fake label on the bottle and knocked the glass off Carly's hand, she fainted and had to be taken to the hospital.

On the other hand, Brook Lynn disclosed the name of her baby's father to her husband, Harrison Chase, while elsewhere Tracy Quartermaine framed Martin Grey forcing the Marshalls to arrest the lawyer. On the other hand, Trina Robinson opened up to Kai Taylor, and Sonny Corinthos and Jason Morgan shared notes.

As usual, General Hospital will continue to serve relationship complications and mayhem in Port Charles, a fictional township housing the titular medical facility. The soap remains one of the longest-running daily shows airing on ABC since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly fights for life as others help save her

Friday's episode on General Hospital, dated March 14, 2025, found Valentin Cassadine sneaking a bottle of spiked champagne into Jack Brennan's room as revenge. However, the next episode saw Carly Spencer drinking a few pints of the liquid before offering Brennan some.

The latter noticed the fake label and knocked the glass off Carly's hand. However, she was already poisoned by then and fainted. Brennan rushed her to the hospital and had the bottle tested for the type of poison. His goading paid off and the poison was identified as polonium.

Tuesday's GH episode will show Anna Devane and Brennan fretting about getting the antidote in time as Carly continues to be critical. Nurse Willow Corinthos and Dr. Isaiah Gannon will try to stabilize the patient.

Meanwhile, Brennan may start looking for the culprit. It will not be long since he will identify Valentin Cassadine as the conspirator. While Carly's life hangs by a thread, Brennan vows revenge on Valentin for crossing limits in their professional rivalry.

General Hospital: Valentin tries negotiation to save himself

On Monday's episode, Valentin Cassadine entered his old mansion to get some documents he had hidden inside the chimney. However, the house was sold to Sonny Corinthos some time back, and he is the current owner. As such, Sonny found Valentin in his home and pointed a gun at him.

The upcoming episode will likely find Valentin Cassadine trying to cut a deal with Sonny to save himself. Initially speechless at the turn of events, Valentin will need to think fast to bargain with a piece of information valuable for Sonny. It may be the identity of the culprit who set off the explosion in Sonny's penthouse.

While Sonny may question the authenticity of any information coming from Valentin, the latter may offer evidence to prove his point. Whether this may reveal the true identity of the criminal behind Michael Corinthos's burns remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Josslyn learns upsetting requirements about her job

Recently Josslyn Jacks joined WSB on Jack Brennan's urging, in return for Brennan's role in covering up her actions on Cyrus Renault's death. She left for training without letting her mother, Carly Spencer, and others know about her mission and whereabouts. Since then, she has been training under her official trainer Vaughn, played by Bryce Durfee.

On Tuesday's episode, Vaughn will emphasize the importance of the secrecy of her role as a WSB agent. While he will ask Josslyn Jacks to keep her training under wraps from her family and friends, she will be unable to contact her mother, who is fighting to survive poisoning in Port Charles.

Whether Brennan breaks the rule and informs Josslyn about Carly's condition, and whether she rushes home remains to be seen.

Catch the upcoming episode of General Hospital as Carly's condition looks worrisome, Valentin has some revelations, Sasha has a vital update for Jason, and Lulu bonds with Dante.

