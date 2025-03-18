General Hospital recap (March 17, 2025): Carly's life hangs in the balance as Sonny and Valentin face off

In the episode of ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on March 17, 2025, Sonny Corinthos held Valentin Cassadine at gunpoint, while Carly Spencer collapsed from poisoning and was rushed to GH. Trina Robinson shared her grief, Brook Lynn Quartermaine made a shocking confession, and Martin Grey faced legal trouble.

Jack Brennan realized Carly had been poisoned just before she passed out, sparking a race to save her. Meanwhile, Jason Morgan and Sonny discussed the penthouse explosion, wondering who was behind it. The episode ended with Sonny confronting Valentin and demanding answers.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 17, 2025

Trina reflects on Spencer as Brook Lynn drops a bombshell

At the beginning of the General Hospital episode, Trina Robinson invited Kai Taylor over and opened up about how Emma Drake’s book reminded her of Spencer Cassadine’s sacrifice. She felt guilty for unloading her emotions, but Kai reassured her with a gift and a kiss before leaving. Later, Trina smiled at her last birthday gift, a framed photo of her and Kai from their art project.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn suspected Tracy was scheming while talking with Harrison Chase and Giovanni Palmieri. Later, she stunned Chase by revealing that Gloria Cerullo had always known about her pregnancy.

When Chase learned Lulu Spencer also found out through Lois Cerullo, he suspected Lois was searching for the child. Brook Lynn finally admitted to Chase that Dante Falconeri was the father of the baby she had given up.

Tracy sets a trap for Martin as Carly collapses from poisoning

At Laura Collins’ house on General Hospital, Martin Grey was shocked when Anna Devane arrived with a marshal and a warrant for his arrest. He was being sent to California over alimony issues. Tracy soon arrived, taking credit for his arrest and refusing to help.

Meanwhile, in Jack Brennan’s suite, Carly took a sip of poisoned Champagne. Brennan realized the danger and knocked the glass away, but she collapsed. He called for help, warning GH about the poisoning.

Jason investigates while Sasha approaches him with shocking news

At Sonny’s house on General Hospital, Jason updated him on his trip to Buenos Aires and Valentin. They then discussed the penthouse explosion, with Sonny suspecting Jenz Sidwell but also considering a government link due to the type of bomb used.

Though Brennan’s name came up, Sonny doubted he’d endanger Carly’s kids. Jason suggested speaking with Anna and watching over Sasha.

Later, at the Quartermaine mansion, Sasha approached Jason, telling him they needed to discuss the baby.

Carly’s condition worsens as Sonny corners Valentin

At General Hospital, Brennan placed an agent outside Carly’s room and ordered lab tests to identify the poison. Willow wanted to tell Sonny, but Brennan refused, calling it a national security issue. Dr. Isaiah Gannon wasn’t happy with Brennan’s control but focused on treating Carly, knowing the poison had to be identified as soon as possible.

Soon after this, Brennan informed Anna about the incident and revealed that Carly had been poisoned with polonium, which is a deadly substance. Meanwhile, Valentin sneaked into Sonny’s house to grab passports and valuables, but Sonny caught him at gunpoint, demanding to know what he was up to.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

