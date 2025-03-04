Who is Bryce Durfee? Everything to know as the actor joins General Hospital

General Hospital is one of the most popular and longest-running soap operas in American television. The ABC daytime drama first premiered on April 1, 1963. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles in upstate New York, the show deals with the ongoing lives of the town's residents and highlights how the workers at the hospital balance their personal and professional lives.

Consisting of family issues, romance, and mind-bending twists, the show promises a series of dramatic events and engaging storylines. Recently, Bryce Durfee has joined the show's cast, leaving fans wondering how his character will navigate through the plot.

Bryce Durfee is set to play a new recurring character, Vaughn, who is Josslyn's handler at the WSB (World Security Bureau). Fans are excited to watch what happens next on General Hospital, as Durfee makes his debut on the episode airing on Friday, March 7, 2025.

More about Bryce Durfee joining General Hospital

General Hospital has cast Bryce Durfee as Vaughn, Josslyn's WSB handler. Durfee, known for roles in Yellowstone, Last Man Standing, Aquarius, and 9-1-1, has built a career in film and TV after starting as a model.

Durfee's new role in the ABC daytime drama is particularly noteworthy. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest (published on March 3), he opened up about his unconventional acting career and how he landed a role in General Hospital. He talked about being nervous on the first day of his job as he was under the impression that the soap world moves quite fast.

"I was anxious in the sense that I didn't know what to expect because I knew the soap world moves fast. But as far as the performance, I had just finished another project and was feeling loose and ready to go, so I was really excited for that," he stated.

In the interview, Durfee mentioned that his father was an engineer, so he initially had no interest in becoming an actor and joining the show business. He shared the story of how his sister introduced him to the world of modelling. After executing a few modelling gigs, he narrated how he landed pivotal roles in popular films and television shows such as Hacks, Baby Daddy, and Man with a Plan.

He also discussed his career in modelling and how that helped him advance into the world of television. Although details about Durfee's character remain unknown, it is known that he will collaborate with Eden McCoy, who portrays Josslyn on General Hospital. As he contributes in helping the storyline progress, his casting as Vaughn marks a major turning point in his career.

Current storyline of General Hospital

As per the latest episodes of General Hospital, Dante discloses to Molly, Alexis, and Kristina that Cyrus was responsible for Sam's death. This heartbreaking revelation devastates the family and they struggle to cope with the truth. While Ric makes a surprise visit to Ava, Josslyn finds herself in the middle of a difficult situation.

Tensions rise higher than ever as Drew confronts Nina regarding her influence on Willow. While Jordan and Portia decide to work on their relationship, Alexis looks out for assistance in seeking justice for Sam. Jason finds himself in the middle of an unexpected crisis when fresh forensic evidence connects him to Cyrus, casting doubt on his role in Sam's death.

In the meantime, Stella's actions lead to a dramatic turn of events when she reveals that she called Congressman Henderson to counter Drew's legal claims. Trina opens up to Stella about her feelings for Kai. Later, Dante gives some advice to Chase as he struggles to balance his personal and professional lives.

By the end of the week on General Hospital, a violent argument sparks between Ava and Kristina. When Molly shares a personal anecdote with Cody, it becomes a defining moment in their relationship as their bond grows stronger. As other storylines emerge, fans eagerly anticipate to witness the upcoming twists and turns that might confront Bryce Durfee's character, Vaughn.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

