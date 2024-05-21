General Hospital star Rena Sofer and television director Sanford Bookstaver announced via an Instagram post on Monday, May 20, that they tied the knot again. The couple got married on Saturday, May 18 on what would have been their 21st wedding anniversary. The duo previously exchanged vows in 2003 before parting ways in 2017.

It was in April 2019 that Sofer announced in an Instagram post that Bookstaver proposed to her once again. Sofer credited the three years that the couple spent apart as "vital" for helping them find each other again and wrote on social media:

"The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life. I can’t imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined. You are the love of my life, and it’s not “oops we did it again” but I’m so grateful we did it again!"

Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver share an 18-year-old daughter named Avalon.

Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver got divorced in 2017 before getting engaged again in 2019

On Monday, General Hospital actress Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver announced on Instagram that they got married again after three years apart. Sofer mentioned that she married her best friend again on what would have been their 21st wedding anniversary.

"The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife! The three years we spent apart were humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again," she wrote.

Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver first got married back in 2003 and two years later in 2005, they welcomed their now 18-year-old daughter, Avalon. However, after around 14 years of marriage, the couple got divorced.

In a 2019 interview with Soaps in Depth, Sofer revealed that she tried dating other people after the split but nothing worked out. Sanford Bookstaver however, remained a friend and helped co-parent their daughter. In 2018, things took a turn when Booksaver showed up for her birthday party.

The director, who flew in from New York, spent three hours at her party before flying back across the country. Sofer told Soaps in Depth:

"That was a big deal for me, because it kind of answered the question of, ‘Who’s going to have my back for the rest of my life?’ Here’s a guy who [was no longer obligated to] have my back anymore, and he still did!"

In 2019, Rena Sofer announced in an Instagram post that Sanford Bookstaver asked her to marry him again, and she said yes. Sofer shared a picture of the happy couple and expressed her love for Bookstaver as she said:

"I have spent almost 19 years of my life with you and am so happy to spend the rest of my remaining years on this earth by your side. While I don’t recommend divorce as a marriage counseling tool, it sure worked for us! I love you more than anything!!!!"

Later, during a 2022 appearance on the YouTube series State of Mind hosted by General Hospital's Maurice Bernard, Sofer spoke about how she needed the death of a relationship to understand how to live in one. She said that she lost herself in the marriage trying to be something she wasn't and lost sight of how to fix it.

Before marrying Sanford Bookstaver in 2003, Rena Sofer was married to Wally Kurth and the duo share a daughter named Rosabel.