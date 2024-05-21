How many kids does Matt Bellamy have? Kate Hudson’s ex and his wife Elle Evans welcome their second baby together

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans, have announced the birth of their second child. On May 20, Evans took to Instagram to share the news that they welcomed a new baby boy into their family on May 12, 2024. The model revealed that their son's name is George Julien-Wade Bellamy and that he was born on Mother's Day, coinciding with Evans' late mother's 60th birthday.

With the arrival of George Julien-Wade Bellamy, Matt Bellamy has become the father of three children. Bellamy has an older child with Evans, a three-year-old daughter named Lovella. Additionally, he shares a 12-year-old son, Bingham, with his ex-girlfriend, Kate Hudson.

Bellamy welcomed his third child (Image via Instagram/@elloelle)

Matt Bellamy shares two kids with Elle Evans and one child with Kate Hudson

On Sunday, May 12, Matt Bellamy welcomed his second child with his wife, Elle Evans. Evans announced the arrival of their baby via a carousal of pictures on Instagram.

The carousal showcased pictures of their new baby boy, George Julien-Wade Bellamy, along with those of Matt and Elle at the hospital with their newborn. The pictures also featured Elle's younger daughter, Lovella, and stepson, Bingham, holding the baby, alongside Matt Bellamy's father, George Bellamy. Elle captioned her Instagram post:

"The most special blessing born on Mother’s Day & what would’ve been my late Mother’s 60th birthday. Named after Matt’s Dad George, my Mom Julie, and my cowboy dad Billy Wade Evans. He arrived healthy, happy, and handsome as ever!!!"

She added:

"We are obsessed & basking in newborn heavenly bliss!!! I am recovering well and he has already settled into such a nice routine. So grateful to my wonderfully perfect husband @mattbellamy for being so supportive & by my side every step of the way!"

Kate Hudson shares Bingham with Matt Bellamy (Image via Instagram/@katehudson)

The model expressed that it was an "honor" to be the mother of another Bellamy. According to PEOPLE, Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot a year and a half later, in 2019. Bellamy and Evans announced via Instagram post that they had welcomed a baby girl into their family on June 7, 2020. Bellamy shared a similar carousel of pictures featuring the baby, captioning his post:

"Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad! Mom @elloelle did an amazing job! 💕🤱💕"

Along with the plethora of Instagram comments congratulating Evans on the birth of her second child, one came from Bellamy's ex, Kate Hudson. Hudson and Bellamy dated from 2010 to 2014 and were even engaged from 2011 to 2014, but it ultimately did not work out.

Hudson, who remains on good terms with Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans, shares a 12-year-old son with Bellamy named Bingham Hawn "Bing" Bellamy. Bing was born to the former couple on July 9, 2011. After Bing's birth, Bellamy tweeted that Bingham was his mother's maiden name, Bing was the name of Kate's stepdad Kurt Russell's dad, and Hawn was derived from Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn.

Just like Bellamy, Kate Hudson also has three children. In addition to Bingham, the actress has a 20-year-old son named Ryder Robinson with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. She also has a 5-year-old daughter named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa with her current fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.