"It’s nice that our rift is healing"— Bill Hudson on reconnecting with daughter Kate and son Oliver

American musician and actor Bill Hudson opened up about reconnecting with his estranged children Bride Wars star Kate Hudson and Rules of Engagement star Oliver Hudson. In the latest May 20 edition of Us Weekly, the musician told the publication that things couldn't be better between his kids.

Hudson stated—

"All families have rifts. It’s nice that our rift is healing."

Hudson also added that there was no pressure in the whole process of mending fences and that the family was just taking it slow for the moment. Kate Hudson had said during an April appearance on CBS Sunday Morning that her relationship with her father was "warming up".

Oliver and Kate Hudson are the children of Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn (Image via Instagram/@katehudson, @theoliverhudson)

"We’re in the present"— Bill Hudson on his renewed relationship with Kate and Oliver Hudson

Actors Kate and Oliver Hudson have been pretty public regarding their feelings towards their father Bill Hudson. Back in 2015, Oliver even posted an Instagram message on Father's Day alongside a picture of himself, Kate, and Bill captioned "Happy abandonment day". Us Weekly detailed that Bill Hudson even said that he never wanted to see his kids again. However, he still reconnected with Oliver years later.

Kate had said in an earlier interview with Howard Stern that Bill Hudson was indeed around when she was young and the relationship simply "teetered out". According to Us Weekly, Kate later stated that she and her brother's suffering was quite similar yet different to any kid who was abandoned by a parent.

In the latest issue of Us Weekly, Bill Hudson himself shed light on mending fences with his eldest children Oliver and Kate Hudson. The musician was married to their mother and actress Goldie Hawn from 1976 to 1982.

Hudson told the publication—

"Kate put it perfectly. We are warming up [and] letting things take their course,"

The actor also stressed that there was no pressure in mending the broken fences as his relationship with his kids went through years of "ups and downs" which they weren't going to revisit. There were no issues between them at the time and the family was simply "letting it be what it will be".

He further told the publication—

"No one wants to rehash the past. You can’t move forward if all you’re doing is analyzing the past. We’re in the present."

Bill also has two other kids—42-year-old Emily, and 38-year-old Zachary—with his late actress wife Cyndy Williams, with whom he was married from 1982 to 2000. He also has another 18-year-old kid named Lalania with ex-girlfriend Caroline Graham.

The singer further talked about how his Kate and Oliver were both now connecting with their other siblings as well. He told the publication that Emily just had a baby and Kate was "great" about that. The musician said:

"I love it. We’re all coming back. Everyone has gone through life experiences and all the crap in the public eye and realized that all you have is your family."

Back in a January episode of Kate and Oliver's Sibling Revelry podcast Kate revealed that at one point she simply wondered why she wasn't in touch with her other siblings. So she ended up calling Emily and both sisters cried and connected over the phone.

Bill Hudson further told Us Weekly that since everyone was busy with their own lives future hang-outs will only indeed "happen naturally".

