"Gossip Drama Queen" — General Hospital fans debate whether Lucy Coe’s antics are entertaining or exhausting

Lucy Coe has never been short of drama on General Hospital. Whether it's plotting the next Nurses' Ball fashion show, getting into trouble in Deception Cosmetics, or wrapped up in schemes with some bad apples like Jenz Sidwell, Lucy is never far behind.

To General Hospital viewers, her over-the-top personality is always a source of heated debate. Is Lucy the comic relief the show needs, or is she annoying? Lucy has graced the Port Charles landscape for over 38 years, evolving from a librarian to a lingerie tycoon to a deceptive CEO.

Her larger-than-life personality, fast-talking diatribes, and impulsive choices often drive major storylines. Yet, recent episodes see her falling under Sidwell's spell while causing chaos in her personal and professional life. Many viewers are once again split as to whether Lucy's eccentricities are endearing or insufferable.

"Gossip Drama Queen," a viewer wrote about Lucy on a General Hospital Facebook fan page.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

A fan posted on a General Hospital fan page, commenting on how annoying a character Lucy has been on General Hospital. This post was flooded with comments about Lucy's personality and storylines.

Screenshot from a Facebook post

A lot of fans agreed with the post and expressed their dislike for Lucy. Some even compared her to other characters like Lulu and Emma.

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Others criticized Lucy for being naive, particularly when it came to Sidwell. They believe she always ends up with the wrong men and makes business decisions that hurt individuals in her immediate circle.

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Many loyal supporters believe that the essence of Lucy's personality is what keeps the series from becoming hopelessly dark. They praise the actress Lynn Herring for fully bringing the role to life.

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Recent development on General Hospital

As General Hospital continues its 62nd anniversary celebration, Lucy Coe is at the center of drama once again, this time at the hands of enigmatic mogul Jenz Sidwell.

Having blindly trusted him and shoved Maxie and Sasha away from Deception, Lucy appears ready for a reality check of major proportions. In recent scenes, Lucy stunned Sidwell with a mysterious "four words" vow, linked to a hefty donation he made to the Hospital's new cardiac center.

As Sidwell tries to remake his public image, Lucy is none the wiser about his nefarious past. Viewers were stunned as she put the company she worked so hard to rebuild in jeopardy, once again proving that when Lucy's involved, fashion isn't the only thing that gets dirty.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

