"Don’t expect anything to make medical sense" — General Hospital fans question why Lulu is drinking after receiving a new liver

General Hospital fans are once again raising eyebrows, and this time it’s over Lulu Spencer sharing drinks at a bar shortly after her liver transplant. The scene, which recently aired and featured Lulu with Cody, caught longtime viewers off guard.

After everything Lulu has been through—including four years in a coma following the Floating Rib explosion and a major organ transplant—watching her drink beer as if it were nothing didn’t sit right with people.

The criticism didn’t stem from a place of hate toward the character. It came from fans who have remained loyal to the show for years and understand the significance of a storyline involving a transplant. Medical inconsistencies aren’t new to soaps, but this one seemed to extend too far for many.

In a recent post about the character in the official General Hospital fans' Facebook group, someone said:

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

The comment set the tone for the entire thread. The commenter highlighted how the show tends to overlook serious medical issues after they’ve fulfilled their dramatic purpose. She even mentioned Josslyn, who only has one kidney and somehow never seems to be affected.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

The comments highlighted Maxie’s heart transplant as an example of how the show overlooks health consequences once the major scenes are over.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

One fan didn't defend the writing; they were merely pointing out that disbelief must be a part of the viewing experience at this stage.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

Another comment stemmed from a real-life experience. The viewer isn’t suggesting that everyone should drink post-transplant, but they’re giving personal context. For them, the rules aren’t black and white. However, Lulu’s situation isn’t remission—it’s fresh recovery, and that distinction truly matters.

General Hospital April 1, 2025 recap

Lulu Spencer in General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In the General Hospital episode that aired on Tuesday, Port Charles celebrated the 62nd anniversary of General Hospital, but not everyone was in a festive mood. Laura and Sonny began at the nurses' station before heading downstairs to unveil the new Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center.

Monica couldn't attend due to health issues, which cast a shadow over the dedication. Tracy informed everyone, and Laura confessed that she wasn’t sure she could give the speech by herself.

Curtis checked in with Alexis, who thanked him for encouraging her to attend AA meetings again. They ran into Laura, who teased the mystery behind the center’s anonymous donor. It turned out that Sonny was the one behind it. Alexis pieced it together after seeing the paperwork, and Sonny didn't deny it.

He admitted Monica can’t stand him but explained that he respects her too much not to offer help. Later, Laura became emotional while talking to Alexis, reminiscing about Sam’s sacrifice to save Lulu. This moment stood out as one of the few quiet but heavy scenes of the episode.

Meanwhile, Maxie distributed Deception gift bags to all the nurses as a token of appreciation. Amy and Deanna were thrilled. Felicia and Stella joined in, both touched by Maxie’s gesture. Meanwhile, Tracy stood by the hospital memorial wall, reflecting on Monica’s legacy, admitting to Stella that Monica kept the hospital alive.

Lucy Coe was on a mission. She charged into Sidwell’s office to pitch the Nurses Ball—once again. She spoke about the millions raised and the personal losses that keep her fighting, including co-chair Jon Hanley. After a lengthy speech and tears, Sidwell agreed to underwrite the entire event.

Lucy dragged him to the unveiling and interrupted the dedication ceremony to make her big announcement. Everyone clapped awkwardly as Lucy beamed, unaware she had hijacked the moment.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Anna spent part of the day in a hospital room donating blood and talking to Robin on the phone. Mac picked her up, and they shared a quiet ride. Meanwhile, Sonny visited the chapel with Carly and Donna. Carly reminded him that the hospital wasn’t just about pain—it held happy memories too, like when Michael’s life was saved there.

By the end of General Hospital, Laura delivered her speech, and the new cardiac wing was officially named in Monica’s honor. Just like that, the hospital’s past, present, and future collided in one impactful afternoon.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

