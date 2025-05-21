"He may drop dead later!" — Viewers suspect Cole’s dizzy spell is a dark omen on The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running and most iconic daytime soap operas in television history. Set in the fictional town of Genoa City, the show delves into the lives, romance, rivalries, and betrayals of the powerful Newman, Abbott, and Winters families. Since its debut in 1973, it has captivated generations of viewers and earned numerous awards for its gripping storylines, complex characters, and emotional drama.

In the current scenario of The Young and the Restless, fans question why Cole Howard's story arc involves him being ill. Upon his return to the soap, he is seen struggling with his health; the continuous coughing and struggling to perform day-to-day tasks indicate a decline in his health.

However, Cole hasn't been diagnosed with any serious health concerns as of yet, and fans suspect something is off with his health that needs serious attention. On a discussion post on Facebook, a fan named Denese Sumrall commented on the same.

"He may drop dead later. Or he'll need a transplant & Claire won't be a match," the comment read.

Denese wrote this comment on a post by another fan, Mary Ellen Whitaker, who started a discussion post on Facebook on May 20, 2025.

The character has returned to the soap opera after a 24-year-long gap, and viewers of The Young and the Restless suspect him to still be ill.

On the other hand, some fans of The Young and the Restless commented on how boring the storyline is getting.

Here's a glance at the character of Cole Howard from The Young and the Restless

Cole Howard is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. The character was introduced in 1980 and was initially portrayed by N.P. Schoch. However, in 1992, the role was taken over by J. Eddie Peck. J, who left the show in 1999. The actor, after a gap of nearly 25 years, returned to Genoa City in 2023.

Cole is a central character on the soap opera and is involved in several major storylines. His involvement with Victoria Newman has put him at the centre of several complex story arcs. The couple went to Las Vegas and eloped; however, when the couple returned to Genoa, Victor was furious and revealed that Cole was his son, and so they had their marriage annulled.

Further, they did a blood test to confirm the same, which revealed that Cole is not the biological son of Victor. However, by that time, Victoria had left the town.

Later, when he found Victoria, the couple was happy to learn that they were not related. They also had a daughter named Eve Nicole Howard, who was declared dead soon after birth. They faced a lot of challenges and decided to separate. In 1999, the character left Genoa City for a fresh start.

In 2023, the actor reprised the role of Cole Howard on The Young and the Restless and found out his dead daughter was actually alive and is none other than Claire Grace.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of the soap opera on the CBS Network.

