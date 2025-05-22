“He’s trying to keep Victor in his lane” — The Young and the Restless star Christian LeBlanc teases dangerous twists in the Newman-Abbott war

The rivalry between the Newman and the Abbott families has long been a central element of The Young and the Restless, providing decades of dramatic twists, personal betrayals, and corporate clashes.

Recently, that familiar conflict has taken a darker turn, as old grievances resurface and personal stakes grow even higher. At the center of the renewed tension is Victor Newman’s deepening resentment toward Jack Abbott, stemming in part from events involving Nikki Newman’s recovery and safety.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, The Young and the Restless star Christian LeBlanc offered insight into how his character, Michael Baldwin, fits into this unfolding drama.

''He’s trying to keep Victor in his lane and keep Jack and the Abbotts and everyone else in the other. And he is getting pressure from all sides,” LeBlanc said.

Michael, a long-time legal adviser and confidant to Victor, is finding himself in an increasingly complicated role. On the one hand, he is trying to temper the latter's impulses, and on the other, he is quietly attempting to prevent an all-out war between two of Genoa City’s most powerful families.

The Young and the Restless: Navigating a dangerous line

LeBlanc described Michael’s current role as a subtle yet critical one. He is not simply advising Victor on legal matters—he is also serving as one of the few voices of caution around him.

“I think his goal is to be a guardrail. There’s not many people that can convince him to move otherwise — or even be conniving enough to get him to move otherwise,” he said.

With Victor escalating his plans against Jack, Billy, and Kyle Abbott, Michael is under pressure to contain the situation without outrightly defying his longtime friend and client. LeBlanc explained that Michael often tries to steer conversations away from the Abbott rivalry, but Victor always returns to it.

“That’s a rivalry older than time,” he added.

The Young and the Restless: Longstanding loyalty

Michael Baldwin’s relationship with Victor is not just based on legal ties or business convenience. LeBlanc pointed out that there is an emotional depth to Michael’s loyalty, rooted in his character’s past. Once a deeply flawed man who served time in prison, Michael has spent years rebuilding his life and seeking connection. That search led him to a sense of belonging with Victor and his family.

“There was a Christmas episode. And I’m looking through the window of Victor’s mansion before I go in, and everyone’s sitting around the tree, and it’s a happy family. He invites me in and they give me A Christmas Carol to read. It was a really beautiful episode,” LeBlanc said.

For Michael, whose relationship with his own father was marked by abandonment, Victor’s willingness to include him was meaningful.

The Young and the Restless: A balancing act

LeBlanc also acknowledged the risky nature of Michael’s position. Though Victor sees him as a loyal ally, Michael is actively working to prevent the situation from spiraling further.

This dual role has created opportunities for nuanced scenes and layered storytelling. Victor has no idea that Michael is playing both sides, as LeBlanc noted. It is a storyline that has given the actor more time onscreen with Eric Braeden, who plays Victor.

“I get to work really intimately with Eric. And people don’t know how funny he is. I mean, of course, he laughs, he breaks… but I get yelled at, not him [laughs]!'' he said.

What's ahead in The Young and the Restless?

As the feud between Jack and Victor intensifies, Michael’s efforts to mediate could become even more challenging. His attempt to maintain peace while preserving his relationship with Victor is walking a fine line—one that could easily unravel. LeBlanc hinted that the stakes will continue to rise.

“With this revving up of the ancient feud between Jack and Victor, the stakes get a little higher. We’ve got exciting places to go. There’s a lot of surprises ahead… there’s so much coming after this.”

Whether Michael can continue to hold the middle ground or will be forced to choose a side remains to be seen. For now, he is doing what he can to keep the peace in a conflict that shows no signs of ending soon.

Catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless streaming on CBS.

