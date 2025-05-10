"Honored to join forces with after Breast Cancer” – Kate Linder leads other The Young and the Restless stars in raising $50K for survivors

Kate Linder, known to The Young and the Restless fans as Esther Valentine, once again showed her career-long dedication to charity by hosting the Kate Linder & Friends benefit for post-breast cancer survivors. On Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Vaughan, Ontario, the "Shine a Light" brunch united fans, actors, and supporters for an afternoon of giving and sharing.

With the help of some of her The Young and the Restless co-stars and Global News Morning Toronto host Candace Daniel, Linder's fundraising event netted nearly $50,000.

Back when she announced the event through an Instagram post on November 22, 2024, she stated that the funds would benefit the After Breast Cancer Care KIT! Thrive Program and other programs that assist breast cancer survivors in adjusting to life after recovery. This year, the brunch substituted for Linder's annual tea party, a fundraiser that she began with Robin Wyss in 1998.

“I am happy and honored to join forces with after Breast Cancer to bring increased awareness of what happens during and after a breast cancer diagnosis,” she said.

She added that she was happy to increase awareness by joining hands with fellow actors from The Young and the Restless to support the breast cancer campaign.

This time, attendees included Christian Le Blanc (Michael Baldwin), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings), and Conner Floyd (Chance Chancellor). This was the first time for Floyd and Dominic in a Kate Linder & Friends charity event.

The Young and the Restless stars connect with fans for a cause

The day started with a VIP brunch preceding the official brunch, allowing fans to mingle with the stars up close. This was followed by a luncheon, cast Q&A, and an auction.

Daniel hosted the question-and-answer session, providing the guests with a glimpse of the private lives and experiences of their favorite soap stars. Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair) also joined after the VIP session, taking part in the brunch and signing autographs.

A highlight of the day was the live auction, hosted by Linder, Le Blanc, and James, and assisted by their co-stars. Some of the most popular items were a signed The Young and the Restless script, which Dominic and Floyd dramatically read through, and wardrobe items from the show.

Le Blanc even modeled some of the clothing being auctioned off with James' assistance, providing entertainment value to the auction and driving up the bids. Fans also got to participate in a two-hour autograph session afterwards.

Morgan’s presence created a buzz, especially as she is set to return to the show, and she made a point to engage personally with attendees. Le Blanc was gifted a special item from a fan, a "mini Christian," providing a moment of levity for the day.

She spoke about how humbled she was to be volunteering with after Breast Cancer to raise funds for raising awareness about what survivors have to endure after treatment.

The money will be directly invested to cover programs empowering survivors, providing them with useful skills and emotional support to help them take back their lives.

The Care KIT! Thrive Program, among the primary recipients, is dedicated to wellness workshops, mentoring, and women's confidence-building following treatment.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

