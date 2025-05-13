How many roles did Josh Taylor play on Days of Our Lives? All characters explored

Actor Josh Taylor has been a familiar face on the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives for decades. To many, he is the level-headed and dependable Roman Brady, adding depth and continuity to one of the show's main families. But what even some longtime viewers may not know is that this isn't the first character Taylor has brought to life in Salem.

In fact, Josh Taylor has portrayed two significant roles in the series, each different in personality, storyline, and value to the Days universe. From his early days as the ambitious Chris Kositchek to his enduring role as Roman Brady, Taylor's versatility has framed the tale of Salem for over four decades.

Chris Kositchek: Josh Taylor's first role on Days of Our Lives

Josh Taylor began his Days of Our Lives journey in 1977 as Chris Kositchek. As a blue-collar construction foreman, Chris was a down-to-earth, reliable presence in the community of Salem. His character's life took many turns over the years, working as a restaurant manager, owner of a health club (The Body Connection), and later becoming a lawyer, even passing the bar examination before leaving the show unceremoniously in 1987.

Chris's history was filled with romantic entanglements. He dated many of the major female characters, including Mary Anderson, Sandy Horton, Tess Janning, Leslie James, and, most notably, Kayla Brady, to whom he was engaged. He also dated Amanda Peters — a point often confused with the unrelated Amanda Howard.

Despite his numerous connections, Chris's exit was never explained. His departure made people wonder if he departed Salem or just wandered off away from the limelight. Surprisingly, in the 2022 spinoff Beyond Salem, it was shown that Chris currently owns a spa-themed version of The Body Connection in San Francisco.

Roman Brady: Josh Taylor's second role in Days of Our Lives

A decade after leaving the show, Josh Taylor returned to Days in 1997, this time in a new role as Roman Brady, one of Salem's greatest and most defining characters. Roman was first seen in 1981, played by Wayne Northrop, as a cop who became romantically involved with Dr. Marlena Evans. They married and had twins, Sami and Eric Brady. Roman also fostered his eldest daughter, Carrie.

Following Roman's supposed death, his character was replaced by John Black (Drake Hogestyn), who thought he was Roman because of artificially implanted memories. The mistaken identity plot ran for several years before the actual Roman, played by Taylor at this point, was found to be alive.

His return in 1997 initially faced resistance because Taylor had already had the role, but he quickly claimed the character as his own. As Roman, Taylor has played a police commissioner, private detective, and co-owner of Brady Pub. He also survived yet another assumed death during the Salem Stalker arc in 2003, only to be discovered alive on Melaswen Island with other "victims."

Two characters, one longstanding legacy

Josh Taylor has played two pivotal characters on Days of Our Lives. What makes Taylor stand out is his unusual talent for convincingly playing two entirely different roles on the same show. Chris Kositchek was the striving everyman, while Roman Brady is the upright, loyal family man. Both characters have left their mark on Salem, and Taylor's performances have contributed to making Days of Our Lives a staple of daytime television.

Whether they remember him from his earlier years or only know him as Roman, Josh Taylor's place in the Days universe is solid — a tribute to his ability, versatility, and lasting presence on the show.

