I absolutely hate how Hayes was dragged into Luna’s violent scheme on The Bold and the Beautiful

Recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful showed how Luna Nozawa was out for revenge and blood. Luna wanted to pursue a relationship with her biological father, John Finn Finnegan, but his wife, Steffy Forrester, had stopped that from happening.

Luna's plan involved trying to eliminate Steffy from the picture, and in her attempt to do so, she dragged Finn's son, Hayes, into her dangerous and malicious plans.

On the June 30, 2025, episode of the show, the plot showed how Luna tried her best to run away from her apartment and went over to the beach house to corner Finn's son, Hayes Finnegan, while he attended summer camp. With Luna's plans progressing, the preview video of The Bold and the Beautiful shows how she might end up harming whoever comes in her way, including Hayes.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions.

How do Luna Nozawa's threats affect the characters on The Bold and the Beautiful?

John Finn Finnegan had turned down Luna Nozawa's proposition of bonding with him. One of the main reasons for this was that, formerly, Luna had been a vicious criminal who had been jailed for the cold-blooded murder of two innocent people. However, with Bill Spencer's interference, Luna was granted freedom from jail, and he provided her with refuge at the Spencer mansion.

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Luna will make sure that her grandmother, Sheila Sharpe, moves out of her way of trying to eliminate Steffy Forrester from the picture. Spoilers also suggest that Luna will end up cornering Hayes and send him back home with a suspicious gift that will shock both Steffy and her mother, Taylor Hayes.

Recently on the show, Will Spencer tried his best to lure Luna into a trap. Will seduced her and made sure that he got a recording of Luna admitting that she wanted to kill Steffy on the wire recorder that he had been wearing. However, once Lune realized that she had revealed too much information, she targeted Will with her gun and said that she would do anything to stay out of prison.

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna will try to use Hayes as bait to try to get Steffy Forrester to surrender before her. Spoilers for the upcoming episodes reveal that Sheila Sharpe will panic, go to Taylor Hayes, and tell her that Luna said she has one important thing to do before leaving town.

Both Sheila and Taylor will worry about Hayes and Steffy's safety, and Sheila will end up going over to the beach house to meet both of them. Spoilers also reveal that Steffy will go over to meet with Hayes' teacher at the summer camp and run into Luna instead. Luna's plan of luring Steffy to come out of the beach house by using Hayes as bait will end up working out.

Steffy will ask Luna why she used Hayes to harm her and will also try to find Hayes’ teacher. Spoilers reveal that Luna will manipulate her little brother Hayes to make sure her devious plans work out.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

