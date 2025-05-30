“I’d like to see him reunite with Katie” — The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont teases a future for Bill and Heather Tom’s Katie

During a special set visit marking his 40-year milestone in soaps, The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont opened up about the impact of his career, the role of “Dollar Bill,” and the bond he shares with his on-screen ex-wife, Katie Logan, played by Heather Tom.

Speaking about the soap's storyline, Diamont admitted there is one storyline he mildly hopes to see one more time, a romantic reunion of his character, Bill Spencer, with Katie.

Diamont opined that the character is ready for it, older, wiser, and surely more self-aware. While he doesn’t actively pursue head writer Bradley Bell for story, he did float an obvious suggestion this time to Soaps.com while being interviewed on May 29, 2025.

“I’d like to see him reunite with Katie,” he said.

Why Bill and Katie still matter on The Bold and the Beautiful

During the interview, Diamont opened up about his desire to explore the Bill and Katie relationship in The Bold and the Beautiful. He shared that while “conflict is how we make our living, and no romance stays for too long,” he would like to see his character Bill “reunite with Katie.” He added that Bill is “at this point in his life” where this “is appropriate.”

Bill Spencer has been unapologetically a "billionaire, misogynistic playboy" and has often acted out of a place of considerable emotional void. As Diamont characterized the character he plays, Bill is driven by "a black hole that could be filled with no amount of women, companies, or material things."

However, Diamont thinks that Bill is now ready for that growth, and possibly for more. A relationship that challenges him and holds him accountable is what he needs; he has always felt Katie does that. He said that it's appropriate for a potential romantic do-over on The Bold and the Beautiful.

"He's ready for it."

Diamont stated that he doesn’t get involved in the writing process, but he said publicly what many fans have wished for a long time. “I trust Brad, and I wait for what’s coming down the pike,” he said, “but I would like to see Bill and Katie.”

His version of that doesn’t involve happily-ever-after without any bumps. He would like to see them together and face a situation, and he doesn’t mean one that will break them apart again, but one that makes them stronger as they go through it together.

Some of his hope for a Bill-Katie redo stems from his real-life friendship with Heather Tom. This was reciprocated in Tom's emotional speech earlier the same day when she credited Diamont for being not only a reliable scene partner but also one of the only ones she relies on when life gets tough.

"I love working with Heather so much," he said.

She thanked him for years and years of togetherness. She joked that she probably owes most of her Daytime Emmys to the couple they created.

Whether it is a stable romantic life or another thrill-a-minute ride, both actors appear willing to venture wherever it may lead. If Bradley Bell is listening, fans might be able to see 'Batie' again, older, wiser, and perhaps this time, they can survive on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

