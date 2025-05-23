The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont honors son Anton’s UNLV graduation and record-breaking season

The Bold and the Beautiful actor Don Diamont proudly celebrated his son's graduation from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on May 20, 2025. He shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram.

In the post, Diamont expressed his overwhelming joy and pride, he captioned it with,

"@anton_ambuehl couldn’t have made more of his football scholarship. With blood, sweat and tears he, as the starting left tackle, and his @unlvfootball teammates went from a 2 win first season to a record setting 11 win season his senior year! Add to that an , LA Bowl victory, and ending the year as the 24th ranked team in the country. The first time that UN LV FOOTBALL was ranked in the top 25! Anton was no less committed in the classroom as a Dean’s List student in Business Finance! Tanker, I couldn’t be prouder of all that you’ve accomplished! It was such a joy to be along for the ride! 💪🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼‼️❤️"

Don Diamont plays the charismatic and ruthless Bill Spencer Jr. on The Bold and the Beautiful. As the powerful publishing magnate behind Spencer Publications, Bill is known for his bold decisions, complex relationships, and relentless ambition, making him one of the show's most dynamic and polarizing characters.

Here's everything to know about The Bold and the Beautiful's Don Diamont and his son's graduation celebration

The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont is a famous American actor, born in New York City on December 31, 1962. His birth name is Donald Feinberg. When he entered the entertainment industry, he adopted his mother’s last name and shortened his first name to create his stage name.

He was married to Rachel Braun from 1994 to 2004, and the couple had four children together. In 2012, he married Cindy Ambuehl, with whom he has two children. Altogether, Don Diamont is the father of six children: Alexander Diamont, Anton Diamont, Lauren Diamont, Davis Diamont, Luca Diamont, and Sasha Diamont.

Recently The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont shared a proud father moment and expressed his feelings, the post is a tribute to his son Anton Ambuehl, celebrating his remarkable achievements as a student-athlete. It highlights how he made the most of his football scholarship at UNLV (University of Nevada, Las Vegas).

Don expressed that his son started as a left tackle, and his teammates transformed their football program from just two wins in his first season to a record-breaking 11-win season in his senior year.

Don Diamont shared that his son Anton helped UNLV Football make history by finishing the season ranked 24th—the first time the team made the top 25. Anton also did well in school, making the Dean’s List while studying Business Finance.

Don, himself was excellent in academics, he not only performed well in his high school but also stood out as a star athlete, making a name for himself both in the classroom and on the field. However, he chose to study the art of acting in his college from a prestigious acting coach Nina Foch.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

