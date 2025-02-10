“I am sick of it”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans are frustrated with Steffy acting as if she’s innocent while blaming Hope for Carter’s actions

Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan's feud is heating up again on The Bold and the Beautiful as the former has ensconced herself in her family business while the latter assumed importance after taking over the company. Steffy is currently gearing up to play the next moves in taking back the company while destroying Hope.

Hope Logan's role in the coup changed her position from a background worker to a part of the Forrester Creations' management. While her beau, Carter Walton, took over the company signing his name on the LLC papers, her mother, Brooke Logan became the current CEO. However, Hope believes she is as important as the top management, something that irks Steffy, who recently rejoined as the President of FC.

However, the soap's fans seem unhappy with Steffy's attitude towards Hope. Many of them took to social media to express their displeasure. One viewer, going by the name Susan Motta commented under a post made by another fan:

"Yup. I am sick of it. Steffy seeks out trouble on Hope. She makes trouble for herself. She can't stay away and leave things be. She is a bully to get her way."

Susan was replying to a Facebook post by Lynette Blythe who pointed out Steffy's unfair accusation of Hope's actions that she too was guilty of in the past.

Many viewers have agreed with the thought, blaming Steffy for initiating the current problem through her thoughtless actions.

Some fans pointed out Steffy's past wrong moves towards men, something that she is accusing Hope and Brooke of now.

However, some others sided with Steffy and wanted Hope to take the blame.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Current plot dynamics involving Steffy and Hope

As fans know, Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan share a long-drawn feud that started when they were teenagers. Over the years their animosity has escalated, culminating in a vicious situation of Steffy firing Hope from the company and closing down her fashion line over a misunderstanding about Hope eyeing to seduce Steffy's husband, Finn.

Hope's romantic interest, COO Carter Walton, tried his best to dissuade Steffy. After failing to do so, the desperate lover signed his own name on the LLC documents and stole the company from its rightful owners. Hope encouraged him to do so as a form of vindication. However, Carter believed he could grow the company better.

While Hope's mother, Brooke Logan, did not approve of the coup, she agreed to step into the role of the CEO of FC to keep the company afloat till she could hand it back to her longtime love, Ridge Forrester. However, to her dismay, Ridge felt jilted and promptly moved on to former wife, and Steffy's mother, Taylor Hayes.

Steffy Forrester chalked out a plan to take her family company back. She requested her friend, Daphne Rose, a Parisian perfumer to join the company and seduce Carter. Steffy believed a breakup in the Carter-Hope romance would help her take back her company.

On the other hand, Steffy herself rejoined the company as the sitting President to oversee her plan moving smoothly. Recently, Hope expressed doubts and mistrust over Steffy's reasons for joining the company after the Forresters had quit. Whether Hope identifies Steffy's schemes remains to be seen.

Other current story arcs on The Bold and the Beautiful

While Steffy is gearing up to destroy Hope's romance and find Carter weak enough to hand over the company back, her husband Finn has recently learned that he is the biological father of Luna Nozawa, who he knew as a cousin.

To add to their problems, Luna is a double murderess who had kidnapped Steffy and left her to die in the past. Steffy's reaction to Finn's secret from his past will add to much drama in the soap's plot.

Luna, currently, is on house arrest at Bill Spencer's house. However, this event has been kept hidden from everyone. When this secret spills over remains to be seen.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from February 10 to 14, 2025

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more updates on Steffy's feud with Hope and her marriage to Finn.

