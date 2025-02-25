“It’s just like all other soap shows” — Viewers share mixed reactions to Beyond the Gates premiere

Beyond The Gates is a new CBS soap opera that kicked off on February 24, 2025. The explosive first episode of the soap showed the story of the Dupree family, right in the middle of a crisis, set in the background of Fairmont Crest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Beyond the Gates. Reader discretion is advised.

The premiere drew many varied reactions from audiences, some good and some bad. A fan mentioned that the story seemed similar to the trope that most other soaps followed, with an affluent family in the middle and much drama to follow:

A fan's opinion on the soap's premiere and their thoughts after it (Image via Scott D Roberts / Facebook)

However, many viewers did not take this stance. For many, the soap seemed unimpressive, as per their feedback in the post's comment section:

A few fans who did not like the premiere episode voicing their opinions (Image via Scott D Roberts / Facebook)

This sparked a discussion between the two factions who watched the show: those who liked it and those who were expecting more. Many viewers were also of the opinion that the premiere episode should not be the only mark of judgement, and the story could receive some time to develop and set a foundation:

Fans campaigning for the soap to get some more time and episodes in (Image via Scott D Roberts / Facebook)

A few viewers highlighted another issue, that Beyond the Gates airs on CBS at the same time as another established soap, General Hospital. This might even prove to be an issue for loyal fans unwilling to switch their viewership from the long-running soap to this new one:

A fan bringing up General Hospital's role in their viewership patterns, a sentiment echoed by many (Image via Scott D Roberts / Facebook)

What was the storyline of the first episode of Beyond the Gates?

The episode opened with an introduction to the characters and their lives, setting up the universe of the storyline. The center of the drama was the Fairmont Crest Country Club, with members of the Dupree family. The episode started off with some gossip between Anita Dupree and her daughter Nicole, giving insight into the characters' lives.

The soap introduced the main point of conflict as Dani's divorce from Bill, and his subsequent quick marriage to a woman named Hayley. It was also clear that Dani's separation from her husband had impacted not just her but her equation with her daughter Chelsea, who was turning rebellious against her mother.

At the Dupree family breakfast, Vanessa arrived with the bombshell news that Bill and Hayley had bought a house in Fairmont Crest. This made Dani even more angry and wanting to confront Hayley once and for all. Dani and Hayley even had a confrontation at the Club in front of Nicole later, where Dani vented her frustration at her newfound nemesis.

Audiences can watch Beyond the Gates streaming online via CBS and Paramount+. New episodes of the soap shall be released via the platforms on all weekdays.

