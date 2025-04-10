"Jane Elliot is fabulous" — General Hospital viewers appreciate the actress and Tracy's compelling presence in recent storylines

Jane Elliot's recent return to General Hospital shook the fanbase with waves of nostalgia, respect, and new passion. Elliot returned to play Tracy Quartermaine, falling into the role that overnight cemented the Quartermaine dynasty.

Going head-to-head with her arch-nemesis in the boardroom or dominating the courtroom with the same gleam in the eye, Elliot's Tracy captured audiences all over again, proof that some actors only improve with age.

A lot of the recent excitement started after a courtroom drama in which Tracy went against the grain and delivered the same genius-level edge-of-your-seat action that fans have enjoyed since she came on board in 1978.

The brains, charm, and unapologetic ambition that have since become the defining characteristics of the character were all on show. Fans swarmed social media with thanks to the actress who portrays the powerful character. A fan captured the general sentiment about Jane Elliot being an amazing actress and praised her portrayal of Tracy, writing on Facebook:

"I totally agree. Jane Elliot is fabulous. Always has been in this role of Tracy."

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

These kinds of comments were echoed throughout fan boards. Several viewers called Elliot's acting "phenomenal," naming her one of the finest actresses ever to set foot on the Port Charles stage. Fans outright agreed, praising Elliot for her excellent delivery, depth, and lasting impact on the show's history.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Becky Kirschner Thomas)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Other fans attributed Jane Elliot's remarkable ability to elicit both hatred and love from viewers to be a hallmark of great soap acting. Dozens more commented about Tracy being a master of the balancing act between the villain and vulnerable aspects.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Jane Elliot portrays Tracy Quartermaine on General Hospital

Tracy is a whirlwind, a high-wire businesswoman, quick on her words and quick on her ideas, and ruthless when it comes to love. Since coming aboard the job in 1978, Tracy has been caught in the middle of family betrayal and backroom corporate politics.

Even though her motivations are generally two-fold, she mostly acts with a desire to defend her family. One of her earliest stand-out scenes was when she hid her father's heart medication during a staged heart attack, cementing her as a cold, calculating character.

Tracy was later famous for ruthless ambition and sharp-tongued comebacks. Tracy's romantic life has been the focus of her saga over the years. She was married to multiple men, Larry Ashton, Mitch Williams, Paul Hornsby, and crime boss Gino Soleito, but her all-time favorite and tormented love was with Luke Spencer.

Her bachelor party blowout from the beginning evolved into a torrid, steamy relationship with multiple marriages, betrayals, and broken hearts.

Even in times of control storylines, such as the infamous "Pickle-Lila" relish battle with nephew A.J., Tracy has never lacked any dearth of the need to fight to defend the Quartermaine name. Defending ELQ or claiming a stake for family, she's always had no qualms about going to bat for what she sees as hers.

Jane Elliot's work as Tracy earned her a Daytime Emmy Award in 1981.

Fans can watch General Hospital on CBS.

