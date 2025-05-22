"Michael can be vengeful!" — General Hospital fans predict explosive comeback to rescue Willow and destroy Drew’s grip

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera set in the fictional city of Port Charles. Centered on the lives of doctors, nurses, and residents connected to General Hospital, the show weaves together tales of romance, family drama, medical crises, and mob intrigue. With intersecting lives, love triangles, shocking betrayals, and dramatic comebacks, the series captures the emotional highs and lows of its complex characters in a city where secrets never stay buried for long.

In the current story arc of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, fans of the show are excited after hearing the rumors of Michael Corinthos coming back to Port Charles. A viewer commented on Michael Corinthos's possible return and wrote,

"Michael can be vengeful"

Comment by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Allie Cerda)

This comment was in response to a discussion post started by another fan named Allie Cerda, who wrote a speculative post on Michael's arrival. Which stated,

"Everyone is assuming that Michael is coming back to take the kids away from Willow. What people don't understand is that before he blew up, Michael told Sonny that he loved Willow and wanted to share custody with her. .................... Michael has always loved damsels in distress and loves rescuing them so its not unreasonable to believe that it could go this way. Especially if Jason called Michael and told him about how Willow went to see him. This is just my theory and opinion. I guess we shall see."

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Allie Cerda)

On the post, some fans of the General Hospital speculated that the two will likely not reconcile and come back together. They wrote,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Allie Cerda)

Some fans of the soap opera commented otherwise, they suspect that they will not come back as Michel is having a child with Sasha. They also believe that now, since Willow has made Drew the legal guardian for their kids, their relationship is far from reconciliation. They wrote,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Allie Cerda)

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE IS BASED ON SPECULATIONS.

Here's everything to know about the arrival of Michael Corinthos on General Hospital

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the character of Michael Corinthos is set to make a comeback in Port Charles. Michael went to Germany after he was brutally injured in an explosion that happened at the Corinthos Mansion.

He was also in a divorce and custody battle over his kids with Willow. However, the character exited the show this year (2025) in January. Though there have been several mentions of the character on the soap after he left the show. Now the character is returning to Port Charles with a new face, that is, the character has been recast.

Actor Rory Gibson from The Young and the Restless is set to make his first appearance as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital in May 2025. Fans of the soap opera are excited to have him back and are eager to know what happens next with him and Willow.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

