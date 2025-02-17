Miss Scarlet Season 5 Episode 6 ending explained: What happened to Sofia?

The thrilling sixth episode of Miss Scarlet Season 5 aired on Sunday, February 16, 2025, giving fans another exciting chapter in the story. Packed with suspense and mystery, this episode takes viewers deeper into Eliza's world of solving complex cases. The season finale ties up several storylines with plenty of unexpected twists.

In this episode, Eliza is asked by Marianne, the police commissioner’s wife, to look into her husband's possible affair. As Eliza digs into the case, she uncovers a dangerous network of lies, Russian agents, and espionage. The investigation turns dark when Eliza and her team become targets, putting their lives at risk as they expose a hidden operation.

By the end of the episode, it’s Detective Inspector Alexander Blake’s daughter, Sofia, who brings the emotional moment. Sofia had been feeling sick throughout the episode, and her condition causes Blake to miss Ivy and Potts' wedding. Eliza, always caring, goes to check on them, and Blake invites her inside for a drink, hinting at a possible change in their relationship.

Eliza and Alexander (Image via Youtube / MASTERPIECE PBS)

Miss Scarlet Season 5 Episode 6: Eliza investigates the police commissioner

Miss Scarlet Season 5 Episode 6 started with Marianne, the wife of the powerful police commissioner, asking Eliza for help. She was worried about her husband's strange behavior, especially his frequent visits to clubs and the discovery of weekly roses sent to a woman who wasn’t her.

Although Eliza was hesitant because of the risks to her career, she agreed to help, as Marianne said there was no one else she could turn to due to her husband's high position.

As Eliza began her investigation, she followed the commissioner and saw him meet a young man named Aleksey. After watching their interaction, Eliza became more suspicious.

When she followed Aleksey to a pub and saw a mysterious bag being exchanged, she believed the bag held important information about the commissioner’s actions. Even though Clarence warned her to drop the case, Eliza kept going, uncovering a dangerous plot involving Russian operatives and espionage.

The investigation led Eliza to a wax cylinder with a chilling message about the commissioner’s life being in danger. With help from Phelps and Blake, Eliza uncovered a conspiracy linking the commissioner to British intelligence. She successfully revealed the truth, exposing the dangerous web of lies surrounding him.

Marianne (Image via Youtube / MASTERPIECE PBS)

Miss Scarlet Season 5 Episode 6: Lives at risk

As Eliza dug deeper into the investigation, she realized the stakes were much higher than she thought. The Russians involved weren’t just trying to expose the commissioner’s affair, they were targeting him because of his knowledge of British naval technology.

When the Russians threatened her life, Eliza had to bluff her way out of the situation. They held her and Clarence at gunpoint, believing she had taken Aleksey’s bag.

Despite the danger, Eliza kept following the clues, racing against time to stop the commissioner from being killed. Her investigation led her to a tense confrontation in an abandoned warehouse, where the commissioner was about to be murdered. However, British intelligence, led by Miss Scott, arrived just in time to change the situation. A shoot-out broke out, and the Russians were arrested.

The risks of the investigation became clear as Eliza narrowly escaped death while uncovering the truth. Her bravery stopped a tragedy from happening and exposed a dangerous international conspiracy. By revealing the corruption, she also became a target of powerful criminals willing to do anything to keep their secrets hidden.

Commissioner of Police (Image via Youtube / MASTERPIECE PBS)

Miss Scarlet Season 5 Episode 6: Did Ivy and Potts get married?

Yes, Ivy and Potts did get married in this action-packed finale, but their wedding had a bittersweet feel. As Ivy got ready for her big day, making cakes and working on her dress, the tension from Eliza’s investigation grew.

With the case becoming more dangerous, Eliza barely had time to attend the wedding, as she was still deep into her work. But despite the risks, Eliza made sure the wedding went ahead as planned.

Ivy and Potts’ wedding marked a happy ending for them, which was a stark contrast to the danger Eliza faced throughout the episode. While Ivy and Potts left for their honeymoon, Eliza stayed behind to deal with the aftermath of her investigation. Even with everything going on, Eliza stayed committed to her friends and her work.

In the end, the wedding gave Eliza a rare moment of joy amid all the chaos. Even though she was facing danger, she found comfort in her friends’ happiness.

Fans of the franchise can watch the episodes of Miss Scarlet Season 5 on PBS and Amazon Prime Video

