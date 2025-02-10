Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 5 ending explained: Who killed Abraham Barratt?

Miss Scarlet season 5, episode 5, The Enchanted Mirror, aired on February 9, 2025, at 8 PM ET. The episode followed Eliza as she investigated the murder of composer Abraham Barratt, who was killed after his latest opera performance, uncovering secrets and betrayals in the Victorian theater world.

With many suspects, including the victim’s wife and his coworker, Eliza uses her detective skills to find out what happened. As the investigation moves forward, Eliza discovers that Abraham Barratt was killed by his wife, Matilda. Matilda’s reasons for the murder were driven by her desire for fame.

To cover her tracks, Matilda framed her lover, Kapoor, for the crime. However, Eliza’s determination to solve the case uncovered the truth about who the real killer was.

Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 5: Why was Abraham Barratt killed?

Abraham Barratt’s murder was driven by a mix of personal and professional reasons, mainly because his wife, Matilda, desperately wanted fame. Abraham was working on an opera about an enchanted mirror, which could have made him very successful. But Matilda, tired of being in his shadow, saw a chance to take the manuscript for herself.

When Abraham decided to end his partnership with Amil Kapoor, he unknowingly became a target. Without Abraham’s support, Kapoor’s career was in danger. Wanting to stay in the spotlight, Matilda decided to kill her husband. By doing so, she could take the manuscript and make herself famous while blaming Kapoor for the crime.

The murder shows how fame and competition in the Victorian theater world could drive people to do extreme things. Matilda’s actions were not only personal but also fueled by her desire to be remembered for something beyond being the wife of a famous composer.

She thought that by having him killed, she could secure her own place in history. But thanks to Eliza’s sharp investigative skills, the truth was uncovered, bringing justice to a tragic situation.

Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 5: What happened to Julius Barratt?

Julius Barratt, Abraham’s brother, had a tragic end in season 5, episode 5. After Matilda killed her husband to steal his opera manuscript, Julius unknowingly took the manuscript for himself. Matilda, wanting to keep her crime hidden, couldn’t let Julius live after he found out what she had done.

Julius was found stabbed in the back on the street, a victim of his own mistakes and a tragic series of events caused by his sister-in-law’s betrayal. In the episode, it was clear that Julius was jealous of his brother’s success and thought he could be just as talented.

After stealing the manuscript, Julius was killed to keep him quiet. This showed how far people will go for fame, wealth, and recognition. Julius wanted to achieve something on his own, but his wrong choices led to his death, showing the dangerous effects of greed and jealousy in the pursuit of success.

Other highlights of Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 5

Beyond the exciting murder mystery, season 5 episode 5 of Miss Scarlet also focused on the growing relationship between Eliza and Inspector Blake. Their professional relationship becomes more personal when Blake opens up to Eliza about his challenges as a single father. This emotional moment added depth to their interaction, suggesting there might be more to their relationship in the future.

Another important part of the episode was how Eliza’s independent detective work became more complicated. Although Blake was hesitant at first to let her be involved in the Barratt case, Eliza’s determination helped her find important clues.

Her independent approach, along with her work with Blake, allowed her to solve the case and bring justice. The episode also showed how Eliza balanced her detective work with her personal life, especially in the world of theater. Her intelligence and strength were key highlights, making her journey even more interesting.

Fans of the franchise can watch episode 5 on PBS and Amazon Prime Video.

