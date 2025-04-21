"No one said that Dumas was a man" - The Young and the Restless fans speculate Amy could be hiding a shocking alter ego

During the April 15, 2025 airing of The Young and the Restless, Lily learned the truth about Aristotle Dumas. Damian informed Lily that Aristotle was a fake name. He revealed that Dumas made a business pitch and used his contacts to make himself seem important. Lily tried to gather more information about Dumas.

In the April 16, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Lily approached Damian and asked for his help to investigate Aristotle's activities in Genoa City. When Devon asked Lily about her association with Damian, she explained that she was using him to get information about Aristotle Dumas. While speculating the real identity of Dumas, fans took to social media to express their opinions about who could be Aristotle.

A user named Carla Hoover posted on a Facebook group, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers, on April 19, 2025, suggesting that no one said Dumas was a man. Carla stated:

"Okay here is a thought Amy could be Dumas, she initiated everything and she knows Traci and could have gotten info from her about Jabot and about Billy... Just a thought. No one said Dumas was a man."

A post made by a fan, saying that Amy could be Dumas (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Dumas' real identity. While a netizen pointed out Amy could be involved since she was friends with Traci, another fan speculated that Tucker could come out as Aristotle in the upcoming episodes.

More fan reactions discussing Aristotle's true identity (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers addressed Amy's connection and speculated who could Dumas be. One viewer mentioned that Amy could be working for Mamie, who is actually Dumas. On the other hand, several users debunked the theory, saying that Damian is not a Winters.

Fans voice their opinions about Dumas' character (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

The latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 18, 2025. In this episode, Victor made a phone call to Audra while she was spending time with Nate. He informed Audra about her task and ordered her to break Kyle and Claire's relationship. He said that Audra's future depended on it.

Audra agreed to follow Victor's orders. When Nate suspiciously asked Audra about her phone call, she said that everything was fine. Audra found herself in a tough spot as she struggled to choose between Nate and Victor. Since Victor was targeting the Abbotts, Audra's position was already at stake, compelling her to accept Victor's offer.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Diane met Michael and confronted him about his connection with Victor's plan against Jack and Jabot. When Michael avoided her questions, Diane warned him of the consequences. She asked him not to take the wrong side in the Abbott-Newman war.

Michael tried to defend his position. He told Diane that he was just trying to keep Victor in check. Diane told Michael about Victor's next move, saying that he was trying to break Claire and Kyle's relationship.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Michael met Victor and told him the details about his discussion with Diane. He informed Victor that the Abbotts were getting suspicious about his intentions. He advised Victor and said that he should pull back their spies from Jabot.

Victor refused to listen to Michael. He said that he would never back down from his plans. He informed Michael that the Abbotts could not have figured out his next moves. He hinted that he still wanted revenge against Jack and the Abbotts. Michael was worried as he feared that Victor was making a bad move.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

