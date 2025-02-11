“Phyllis is no better”— The Young and the Restless fans debate Phyllis and Sharon’s past crimes, arguing there’s no real difference between them

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) is an American soap opera developed by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell for CBS. It began on March 26, 1973. It introduced notable families such as the Brooks, Foster, Abbott, and Newman families, as well as launching the careers of Eva Longoria, David Hasselhoff, and Shemar Moore.

Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman, despite their differences, share a pattern of morally questionable behavior. Both have manipulated others for personal gain, blurring the line between them and revealing their similar flaws.

With this, fans have taken it to social media and shared their concerns via a Facebook post. One fan with the username Linda Brown commented:

"For those of you complaining about Sharon getting off Scott free for framing Daniel. Phyllis is no better. She did kill someone, and faked her own death and tried to frame Diane. She is walking around Scott free. So what’s the difference?"

As per the Facebook post comments, some individuals believe Sharon is worse since she hid Heather's body while acting superior. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Linda Brown)

Others say that Phyllis is just as evil because she murdered in self-defense and caused problems.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Linda Brown)

More about Phyllis and Sharon’s past crimes

Two well-known characters from The Young and the Restless, Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman, have both done things that make them appear to be ethically dubious. Even though they have rather different personalities, their pasts show remarkably comparable behavioral patterns, indicating that there is little difference between their illegal activity.

Sharon has a history of making snap judgments that have harmed people around her. Pain spread, particularly within her own family, as a result of her romance with Nick when he was married to his brother Noah.

Sharon's manipulative conduct is obvious in various scenarios, when she frequently placed her own interests over the well-being of others, resulting in betrayals and emotional harm. Though she often presents herself as a victim, her acts have been far from innocent.

Phyllis, too, has a history of ethically problematic actions. She's been involved in a number of plots, including an affair with Jack Abbott when he was married to her closest friend, and subsequently employing manipulation to advance her own agenda. Phyllis has always acted for her own benefit, even if it means harming others. She is extremely protective of her family, but her techniques frequently exceed ethical lines, causing harm along the way.

Despite having opposite intentions, Phyllis and Sharon behave quite similarly. Both have engaged in self-centered behavior, hurting others around them and manipulating them. Ultimately, their criminal histories make it difficult to discern between the two, demonstrating that although their decisions differ in context, they frequently have similar results on The Young and the Restless.

Cast of The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless is a long-running American soap opera about the lives, relationships, and tribulations of the residents of Genoa City. The major characters include Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case), and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).

These characters have been in the program for a long time, hence they are popular among viewers. Along with the established characters, there are newcomers such as Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver), who provide additional drama to The Young and the Restless.

