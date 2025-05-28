“Reminds me of a tablecloth” — The Young and the Restless fans hilariously react to Nikki’s bold outfit choice with mixed opinions

The Young and the Restless is a long-running American daytime soap opera set in the fictional Midwestern town of Genoa City. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the series premiered on CBS on March 26, 1973.

It follows the personal and professional lives of the wealthy Newmans, the powerful Abbotts, and other families of the city. Known for its emotional storytelling and dramatic twists, the show has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards.

Recently, fans of The Young and the Restless have been sharing their opinions on a specific dress worn by Nikki Newman in a new episode. A fan by the name of Debi Artman Edwards commented on how funny the dress looked.

"Reminds me of a tablecloth I used to have!" Debi said.

Comment by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Kathleen Niemi Vettori)

Debi commented on a discussion post shared by Kathleen Niemi Vettori on Facebook on May 28, 2025.

"Good grief - that’s all I can say about Nikki’s outfit today!" Kathleen wrote.

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Kathleen Niemi Vettori)

Several fans of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless took interest in the post and commented about the dress and how awful it looked on her.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Kathleen Niemi Vettori)

On the other hand, a few fans of The Young and the Restless commented that she was looking good and and the actress can pull off anything.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Kathleen Niemi Vettori)

Here's what's currently happening on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless

In a recent storyline of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Michael Baldwin, who had served as Victor Newman's lawyer for decades, finally decided to part ways with him. Victor Newman, a morally ambiguous character known for making several questionable decisions, had long relied on Michael's legal support.

However, Michael recently confronted Victor and told him that he had decided to step away and focus on his family. When Victor learned of his decision to leave, he offered Michael a generous raise in an attempt to make him stay. However, Michael remained firm and said that his mind was made up, and that nothing could change his decision.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nikki Newman had lunch with Lauren, Michael Baldwin’s wife. During their conversation, Lauren shared that Michael had decided to end his professional relationship with Victor Newman.

Nikki was upset by the news, expressing that Michael was the only one who could ever truly keep Victor in check. Despite Victor’s many questionable choices, Michael’s presence offered a sense of restraint and accountability.

Nikki worried that without him, Victor might be left entirely to his own devices. Later, when Nikki arrived at the Newman Ranch, she found Victor visibly upset and angry. He firmly declared that no one was to speak about or to Michael Baldwin. Victor viewed Michael’s decision as a betrayal and made it clear that he had no place for disloyal people in his life.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

