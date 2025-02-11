“Same old story”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans predict Steffy will run back to Liam once Finn’s paternity test is revealed to her

The Bold and the Beautiful has been revolving around the storyline of Luna Nozawa's parentage for the past many episodes. The development in the storyline is that Finn Finnegan might be Luna's father, a fact that has the potential to break his marriage with his wife Steffy Forrester.

Many fans of the soap believe that Steffy might choose to reunite with her former husband Liam in the face of this new revelation. Audience members gathered on Facebook to discuss their thoughts:

A fan post about the possibility of Steffy returning to Liam (via Rosie Paino / Facebook)

Many fans seemed to agree with this sentiment, hinting that the characters were predictable when it came to difficult romantic situations:

Trending

A viewer realizes that Steffy and Liam have a pattern of repeating themselves as a couple (via Rosie Paino / Facebook)

Many fans recalled the couple's penchant for getting together again and again with their other relationships not working out during different points in the soap:

Fans mentioning that Steffy and Liam have the tendency of always finding their way back to each other (via Rosie Paino / Facebook)

However, a few fans also hoped that the storyline might not take that direction, and Steffy and Finn would work through the issue:

A fan comment hoping for Steffy and Finn to be more understanding of each other (via Rosie Paino / Facebook)

Why would Steffy Forrester go to Liam Spencer? Couple's history on The Bold and the Beautiful explored

Steffy Forrester in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Steffy Forrester and Liam Spencer have shared a long history of romance on The Bold and the Beautiful, as one of the supercouples on the soap. They have been married in the past and also share a daughter, Kelly Spencer. The two have been known to famously get back together after other tumultuous relationships, adding much drama to the plots they have been involved in.

Currently on the soap, Steffy's husband Finn Finnegan is in the middle of one such dramatic situation, where he has found out that he is Luna Nozawa's biological father. Finn found out that, when he slept with Poppy Nozawa, the one night they spent together had much more far-reaching effects than Finn could have hoped for.

This puts the character in a huge dilemma since Luna has been responsible for terrorizing many of the characters on the show, including Steffy herself. Luna was the one responsible for kidnapping and tormenting his Steffy, and Finn was the one who saved his wife and got Luna arrested in the first place. Now, it seems that the tables are turning on the family.

Now, spoilers hint that Steffy might find out the truth of this situation soon. This has made many fans of the soap wonder if she might decide to give Finn a divorce and reunite with Liam. This has been spurred on by the fact that Liam has now returned to town and is an active presence on screen.

Also read: “Gone from dumb to dumber”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans slam the Daphne and Carter storyline for dumbing down the soap opera

Audiences can watch The Bold and the Beautiful streaming online via CBS and Paramount+. New episodes of the soap are released via the platforms on all weekdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback