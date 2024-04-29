Serena Scott Thomas joins Days of Our Lives in a mysterious role

Serena Scott Thomas is stepping into the world of Days of Our Lives, a show known for its drama and twists.

Fans of the soap opera are eager to find out who she will be playing. Rumors and guesses fill the air as Serena, a talented actress from England, joins the cast. People who watch Days of Our Lives think she could play Konstantine's wife.

Serena's role on the show is still a secret, but fans are having fun guessing. Some even say that her character might have been with Victor Kiriakis and that it could stir up big changes for Xander, another character on the show. The talk on the set is mixed with excitement and curiosity.

Even the people working on the show are guessing about Serena's role. Could she be connected to other big stories on the show? That's another mystery. Now let's look closer at the guesses and clues about her role.

Days of Our Lives - Fan Theories and Possibilities

Before Serena appears on the show, many fans are sharing their ideas online. There's one interesting guess that Serena might be playing a character who used to be with Victor Kiriakis. They think maybe it causes a big surprise for everyone, including Xander.

Image via Instagram @dayspeacock

This is just a theory from a fan with the name @nannykat63 on the internet. She thinks the story could be very dramatic, with weddings stopped and big secrets coming out. Everyone wants to know the truth.

Image via Instagram @dayspeacock)

There's another idea from a person named @donnamoore_23. She wonders if Serena could play a part in another story, maybe even related to the tough things one character went through.

It's all about trying to piece together the puzzle of Serena's role. Everyone is looking forward to seeing what happens, and the excitement keeps growing.

Image via Instagram @dayspeacock

Cast Reactions and Speculations

Even the stars of the show are getting into the fun. Tamara Braun and Linsey Godfrey have been talking about Serena coming to the show.

Godfrey simply said "YES!!!!" showing she's happy about it. Braun added her own guess, asking if Serena could be playing Ava’s mother and joked that as it's a soap opera, anything could have happen, even though everyone thinks her character's mother is already dead.

Questions keep coming in from fans and the people on Days of Our Lives about what Serena could be doing in Salem. It makes everyone more excited to see her on the show. Until she appears, the excitement will keep getting bigger, with more guesses and theories each day.

What to Expect from Serena's Mysterious Role?

Days of our lives - BTS (Image via Instagram @dayspeacock)

Serena’s mysterious role could mean a big change in the story. It could twist the lives of the people in Salem in ways no one can guess. The experienced actress could take on any kind of role.

So, the door is open for a wild ride with Serena's character. The build-up is just like unfolding a new chapter in a big book full of family secrets, old grudges and maybe some love along the way. Eventually, seeing how it all plays out will be a treat for everyone who watches the show.

In conclusion, Serena Scott Thomas joining Days of Our Lives is shaking things up before her first scene. Everyone, from fans to the cast, is excited and trying to figure out her role.

It's all part of the soap opera world — mystery and fun guesses lead up to big moments. Serena's acting talents will surely add something special to Salem, and fans can't wait to see how her story unfolds on Days of Our Lives.