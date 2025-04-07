“Should have a police funeral”— General Hospital fans question the lack of tribute for Dex

Dex Heller's death on General Hospital found closure when his girlfriend killed Cyrus Renault, Dex's murderer. However, Jack Brennan covered up Josslyn's involvement in Cyrus's death and attempted to frame Jason Morgan for it. Soon after, Joss left for secret training at a WSB facility. With her recent return to town, Cyrus's disappearance may require a fresh explanation.

Ad

Nevertheless, some fans of the soap took to social media to discuss the show's handling of Dex's exit. One viewer, identifying as Jolyn Whitfield, commented:

A fan comment about Dex's funeral (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Whitfield was replying to a Facebook post by Deborah Easton in the public group titled General Hospital Fans - Official. Deborah wondered why Dex did not receive any memorial or funeral from his department.

Ad

Trending

The original Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Many others lauded Deborah's question and shared similar sentiments—

Ad

Fan responses on Dex's funeral debate (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

While some fans said that he did not have a family, others hoped that Dex was not dead and would return to the soap in the future.

Ad

Fans wondering whether Dex would return (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

However, a few fans defended the soap's storyline, pointing out that Dex did not deserve an onscreen funeral.

Ad

Some fans explain the lack of a formal funeral (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

General Hospital: A quick look at Dex's death sequence

Dex Heller, portrayed by Evan Hofer, was a veteran who worked for Sonny Corinthos. After leaving Sonny's employment, he joined the Port Charles Police Department and worked alongside Dante Falconeri.

Ad

During Cyrus Renault's murderous run in Port Charles after October 2024, Dex was on police patrol duty during Christmas. The police department was investigating Sam McCall's death and Lulu Spencer's disappearance from the hospital, prompting Dex to confront Cyrus at Rice Plaza.

Dex faced Cyrus to tell him that he was seen at the hospital visiting family and friends despite having restraining orders against him. The following day, on December 10, 2024, he was stabbed in the back by an unknown attacker and admitted to the hospital. Although he was recovering well due to medical care, he tragically died from sudden cardiac arrest on December 13, 2024.

Ad

Ad

In the episode that aired on December 30, 2024, it was revealed that Dex Heller died from an overdose of Digitalis administered by Cyrus with the intent to kill the cop. Cyrus's story arc for February 2025 depicted the criminal going on a rampage, attempting to eliminate anyone interfering with his notion of justice.

During the week of February 17, 2025, Cyrus took more Digitalis and approached Elizabeth Webber, trying to kill her for uncovering evidence against him. However, Liz was saved by Lucky Spencer, who arrived to take the hit himself. His attempt failed, and Cyrus escaped to his hideout.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jack Brennan gave Josslyn Jacks hints of Cyrus's hideout in a cabin that originally belonged to Austin Gaitlin-Holt. Josslyn arrived at the location and rummaged through the contents, hoping to find evidence against Cyrus.

Ad

When Cyrus arrived at the cabin, he found Josslyn inside. As the criminal rushed to attack and kill her, Joss fired at Cyrus in defense, killing him on the spot. She called Brennan, who arrived and had his team bury the body secretly.

Fearing that Josslyn's connection to Cyrus's murder might put his own role in question, Brennan planted evidence against Jason Morgan to frame him. Meanwhile, Brennan manipulated Joss to train for the WSB, which she did and recently completed.

Ad

With Josslyn back in town and Cyrus's death still unresolved, questions remain about her and Brennan's connection to the criminal. Whether the true story behind Cyrus's death will be revealed anytime soon remains to be seen.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 2 to 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Stay tuned to ABC to catch the latest drama on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More