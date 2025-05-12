"Somebody's going to get stabbed" — General Hospital fans suspect Alexis is being framed as Sidwell’s dagger move raises alarms

Alexis Davis, the long-time General Hospital mainstay played by Nancy Lee Grahn, has had her fair share of dark turns in life. Still, her new plot, which centers around the return of the Cassadine dagger, raises alarm bells among viewers who think she's being framed for something she didn't do.

The dagger, which Helena Cassadine once employed to kill Alexis's mother, Natasha, appeared seemingly out of nowhere in recent weeks when new player Jenz Sidwell handed it over to Alexis at Wyndemere in General Hospital. The line "somebody's going to get stabbed" is generally reserved for maximum drama, but General Hospital viewers think it's no longer just a figure of speech.

Viewers have turned to Facebook to raise the alarm, accusing Alexis of being framed for a murder. A recent post in the General Hospital Fans – Official Facebook group triggered a flurry of speculation when a viewers wrote,

Fan reaction (Image via Facebook @Tamara Buecker)

“I had forgotten about this... when Sidwell handed Alexis the dagger she held it. When he returned it to the case, he made sure his prints weren't on it… what’s he setting her up for?”

The post quickly gained traction, with other fans chiming in with their theories and warnings. Another viewer agreed, writing,

“Maybe to he's going to kill Diane with it and Alexis will be blame for it. That way he killed 2 birds with one stone. They can't help sonny''

Another Facebook user speculated,

“They will kill off her partner in lawyer office and blame her and leave dagger''

Another user person added the fear of a setup,

“Yeah, I think he’s about to kill someone or he’s already killed someone with the knife, and since it’s in Alexis’s possession and fingerprints are all over it, she’s about to get the rap for it.”

Another user, Facebook user urged,

“She better get it back!”

A viewer wondered if the plot was even broader in scope and wrote,

“I find it interesting that Sidwell’s son Marco shows up and gets a job in Diane and Alexis’s law firm. Interesting?”

Sidwell’s motives remain murky, but viewers are convinced he has a hidden agenda. Some suspect he may be targeting a Cassadine or Corinthos family member and plans to use Alexis’s fingerprints to implicate her.

What lies ahead for Alexis and Dagger in General Hospital?

In recent installments, Alexis is once again in possession of the infamous Cassadine dagger. While her intention has always been to break free from her family's history of bloodshed, manipulation but Sidwell has come very close to preventing her from doing so. Viewers have noted that when Sidwell returned the dagger to Alexis, he went through the trouble of wrapping it in a cloth, deliberately not leaving fingerprints – an action that seems more and more premeditated.

Compounding the tension is the sudden arrival of Sidwell's son, Marco, who had just started working at Alexis and Diane's law firm. With Diane potentially in the sight, and Alexis' fingerprints already on the knife, rumors are rampant that a killing is in the offing – and Alexis might take the fall.

Background: The legacy of the Dagger

The Cassadine dagger is not only a weapon – it's a representation of the Cassadine family's brutal heritage. It was notoriously wielded by Helena Cassadine in one of the most surprising killings in the series' history. Now that the dagger is back on the table, die-hard fans worry a sinister history is about to repeat itself.

Sidwell's intentions are unclear, although some speculate he is using the dagger to make a point or take control of Cassadine holdings. Others believe he may be after Diane or even Sonny, using Alexis as a handy fall guy.

Recent scenes verify that Sidwell did treat the dagger with caution, employing a cloth to prevent fingerprints. Although Alexis has touched the weapon numerous times, however, any suggestions of a soon-to-be-committed murder are still speculative. No established plotline has so far revealed a victim, although Diane and Sonny are prominently featured as guesses among fan theories.

So far, Alexis has not spoken about destroying or concealing the dagger, although most viewers think she should. Sidwell's motives are also still unknown, but the fact that his son is at the law firm indicates that this plot is not over yet in General Hospital.

The General Hospital fanbase is on high alert, watching every scene with Sidwell, Alexis, and the dagger with increasing anxiety. Although nothing has been officially revealed, the general fan consensus is that Alexis is being set up – and maybe for murder. As fans wait for the next turn, one thing is certain: the dagger is back, and there's trouble in the air.

Watch new episodes of General Hospital weekdays on ABC.

