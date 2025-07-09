“Something pretty funny happens that lands tomas in the hospital” – Alex Allegria hints at chaos and comedy collide on Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates, CBS's new daytime soap, continues to build nuanced storytelling with its ensemble cast. One of its featured characters is Tomas Navarro, played by actor Alex Alegria.

In an exclusive interview on July 8, 2025, with Soap Hub, Alegria informed that his character will soon be caught up in an unexpected storyline twist. It will potentially land him in the hospital, not due to violence or sickness, but to a comic accident.

"Well, something pretty funny happens that lands [Tomas] in the hospital,'' he stated.

The plot marks a change of pace for Navarro on Beyond the Gates. He has mostly been featured in professional and romantic storylines since arriving on the show earlier this year.

About Tomas Navarro on Beyond the Gates

Tomas Navarro was brought on board in February 2025 as a lawyer at the prestigious law firm of Bill Hamilton. He is smart, professional, and calm by nature. His background includes military service in the Navy, followed by a transition into the practice of law.

Since his introduction, Tomas has found himself in pivotal storylines with both courtroom drama and interpersonal relationships. These range from flirting with Kat Richardson (played by Colby Muhammad) to a slow-burning relationship with Eva Thomas (Ambyr Michelle).

His strong work ethic and interpersonal relationships have lent themselves to the tension and plot thickening of the series.

Recently, Kat, who has never been intimate with a man before, gave Tomas the green light to advance their relationship. Tomas himself has shown hesitation, causing a temporary pause in their progress. Meanwhile, Eva continues to pursue Tomas, keeping viewers guessing about where his heart truly lies.

What to expect from Tomas' upcoming plotline?

In the exclusive interview with Soap Hub, Alegria described a future episode that will feature Tomas in a light-hearted but physically compromising situation that ends with a trip to the hospital. While details of the plot have not yet been released, Alegria stated the circumstances include physical comedy, a clear departure from the character's typical stern personality.

When questioned to hint at what's in store for Tomas, Alegria characterized a plot that breaks away from typical drama tension by saying:

He confirmed he was surprised when reading the script for the first time.

"I was just like, ‘No, why? Why did this happen to you, bro?," he said.

Alegria teased that this comedic situation will introduce electricity and a lighter atmosphere to Tomas's storyline, offering fans the opportunity to witness a new aspect of the character. He was also excited about filming with co-star Chenise, who is known for her vibrant personality, in future scenes.

Beyond the Gates actor Alex Alegria has previous credits on CSI, Intelligence, and Gossip Girl. He also worked in the feature film A Score to Settle.

In his free time outside of acting, Alegria participates in salsa dancing, martial arts, and motorcycle riding. Alegria also has a background in physical therapy, which he studied at Stony Brook University before pursuing his acting career.

Meanwhile, as the narrative unfolds, the hospital accident could be used to introduce new interpersonal dynamics or introspective moments for Tomas Navarro on Beyond the Gates. While the outcome of this twist is yet to be revealed, upcoming episodes are likely to show how this incident affects Tomas's life choices and development.

Catch the latest episode of Beyond the Gates streaming on CBS.

