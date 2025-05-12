“Stuck with Psycho Claire on every episode”— The Young and the Restless fans debate Claire’s role as division over her character grows

In the May 9 episode of The Young and the Restless, Claire informed Victor about her plans to move in with Kyle. While Nikki urged her to be patient, Victor became furious. He intervened to block Kyle and Claire's plans. When the couple was determined to move forward with their relationship, Victor declared he would not allow it, warning them of severe consequences.

Ad

Fans addressed the ongoing drama in The Young and the Restless and shared their opinions about Claire's character. While several fans supported Claire, many viewers criticized her character. A user named Kyara Moore posted on a Facebook group, The Young & The Restless Official, on May 10, 2025, discussing Claire's character—

A Facebook post about Claire (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Claire's character. While one netizen shared her dislike for Kyle and Claire as a couple, another fan defended them, saying she loved watching Kyle and Claire together.

Ad

Trending

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the plot dynamics involving Kyle and Claire. One viewer vouched for Claire, insisting that she is not a psycho. On the other hand, another fan pointed out that Claire was a wonderful young woman who deserved better.

Ad

Fans voice their opinions about Claire's character (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Claire on The Young and the Restless

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Claire talked to Kyle about moving in together. She decided to inform Victor herself about her plans to move in with Kyle. When Kyle offered to accompany her, Claire felt that it could complicate matters. Instead, she planned to take Nikki along during the May 9, 2025, episode of the show.

Ad

Nikki met Victor at the Newman ranch and asked him to be open-minded. However, Victor became extremely furious when Claire shared her plans to move in with Kyle and buy Adam's apartment. Nikki warned Claire not to rush things and to be patient, as she might lose Victor's support. Despite Nikki's warning, Claire stood her ground and refused to let Victor control her life.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kyle met Jack at Jabot and told him how Victor was trying to ruin his relationship with Claire. He feared that Victor would stop their plans by instilling doubt about their future in Claire. Victor then arrived at the scene and declared that the apartment deal was off. He urged Kyle to leave Claire if he truly cared about her. When Kyle resisted, Victor warned him not to test him.

Ad

Later, Kyle met Claire at the park and informed her about what happened with Victor. Although Kyle believed that the apartment deal was canceled, Claire remained hopeful that Adam might agree to proceed with it. Claire reassured Kyle, stating that she was fully committed. She emphasized that she would not allow Victor to control their future. Together, they decided to confront whatever challenges came their way.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

Ad

Ad

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on May 9, 2025, Chelsea found herself in a tough spot at Society. While she was on the phone with Summer, she was caught off guard when Chloe suddenly arrived at the scene. Chloe felt blindsided by Chelsea’s resignation from Marchetti and was upset that she did not hear it directly from her best friend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea admitted that she was nervous about Chloe’s reaction but wanted to fix things. However, Chloe remained skeptical and questioned whether Chelsea had considered leaving fashion for a Newman-run company. Chelsea assured her that she was committed, but Chloe was not convinced.

Ad

Later, Victor tried to stop Kyle and Claire's plan to move in together. He stormed into Adam’s office, furious that Adam had considered selling his apartment to Kyle and Claire without consulting him. Adam pointed out that it was business, but Victor asked him to back out of the deal.

Also Read: "Let Newmans and Abbotts join forces” — The Young and the Restless fans grow tired of Victor’s feud and call for unity

Ad

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More