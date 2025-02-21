“Team Carly forever”— General Hospital fans defend Carly against getting her hotel back from Jason 

On General Hospital, The Metro Court hotel has seen multiple ownership changes since its establishment in 2004. It was constructed by Jasper Jacks who named it in honor of his fiance, Courtney Matthews.

Ad

After Courtney passed away in 2006, Jacks made Carly his business partner. Over the years, the hotel has been a part of various storylines involving hostile takeovers, corporate deals, and personal betrayals.

In 2022, Nina acquired Carly's stake at the hotel after exposing Drew and Carly to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This led to Drew being imprisoned and Carly facing financial loss.

In 2024, Jason helped Carly regain possession of the property which helped Carly recover from the financial loss that she faced.

Ad

Trending

Recently a fan took to a General Hospital Facebook page to talk about this old storyline and commented on how Carly didn't deserve to get her hotel back. This post was met with criticism as the majority of fans were seen in support of Carly.

Expressing support for Carly, a Facebook user commented,

"TEAM CARLY FOREVER!!"

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

The fan who made the post also commented on Carly getting the hotel back only because of her involvement with Jason.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Fans reacted strongly to this statement and added that Jason helped Carly gain the hotel back as a gesture of friendship. They argued that Carly has always been a capable woman which is why she deserved to get the hotel back.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Though many supported Carly, a few mentioned that if it wasn't for Jason, Carly could have never gotten back possession of the hotel as she lacked the wealth that Jason had.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

On the other hand, Nina's supporters argued that Nina was not in the wrong for purchasing the hotel or for turning in Drew and Carly as she merely took an opportunity which is a common scenario in General Hospital.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

More about Metro Court Hotel on General Hospital

On General Hospital, Metro Court Hotel has been central to gangster conflicts, hostage situations, and life-threatening conflicts. Beyond these dramatic incidents, it still stands as one of the most renowned places in Port Charles.

Ad

Jasper Jacks was the hotel's owner and he later it turned into a shared business between him and Carly Spencer. When Jacks left Port Charles, only Carly maintained ownership but she lost this control because of an unsuccessful investment.

This situation allowed Nina Reeves to buy Carly's shares, resulting in her becoming co-owner with Olivia Quartermaine. Even though Nina later suggested giving back the shares of Carly, she refused and so Nina remained in possession.

Ad

Ad

Yet in 2024, Jason Morgan finally got involved by purchasing Nina's portion and handing it over again to Carly. The emotional reunion at Bobbie's, after Jason gave her the signed papers, only reinforced the strong loyalty that had been existing between them for a while.

The history of Metro Court on General Hospital is marked by as much chaos as the battles for its ownership. For example, in 2007, this hotel was at the center of a notorious hostage crisis organized by Jerry Jacks resulting in Alan Quartermaine's death.

Ad

The hotel has hosted many important happenings such as wars within mobs, grand weddings, and surprising betrayals. The Metro Court has been home to enterprises such as Crimson Magazine, The Invader, and Deception Cosmetics.

This place is also often used for gatherings of influential people in Port Charles. Rooms like ballrooms, dining on rooftops, and screening rooms have hosted many important happenings including the Nurses' Ball at this location. In the last few years, much drama has been witnessed at the hotel.

Ad

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback