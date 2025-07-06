The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 7 to July 11, 2025)

The upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from July 7 to July 11, 2025, will get extremely dramatic and heated in Los Angeles. Spoilers reveal that Sheila Sharpe will potentially end up getting injured while trying to safeguard Steffy Forrester from Luna Nozawa's bullets.

Meanwhile, Taylor Hayes will do her part to try to help out and will end up calling the police to the beach house to make sure that Chief Baker arrests Luna and stops her from harming others. Over at the hospital, John Finn Finnegan will have a conversation with Li Nozawa regarding Luna's antics all around town.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and the Beautiful from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025

1) Sheila Sharpe will save the day and end up saving Steffy Forrester's life from Luna Nozawa's gun, and in the process, potentially also get caught in the crossfire and end up getting gravely injured herself

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025, reveal that Luna Nozawa will be successful in cornering Steffy Forrester and target her with a gun. Luna's grandmother, Sheila Sharpe, will go over to the beach school to find her granddaughter armed and Steffy stuck in a dangerous, near-death situation.

According to spoilers for the upcoming episodes of the show, Sheila will end up getting injured by a bullet in an attempt to help Steffy out. However, viewers will have to see the upcoming episodes to find out whether or not Sheila's injury is intentional on Luna's part.

Spoilers suggest that Sheila could potentially be wheeled into the emergency department with life-threatening injuries.

2) Taylor Hayes will try to help during the crisis situation and end up calling the police department, along with Chief Baker, to the beach house to help out

As per spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor Hayes will try her best to help out Sheila and Steffy. After giving Sheila information regarding Steffy's beach location, Taylor will send police officers there to try to help save the situation and arrest Luna.

Spoilers reveal that Deputy Chief Bradley Baker and his backup officers will reach the situation, but they might end up being too late and arrive after Luna has already fired shots at Sheila. However, Chief Baker will capture her and throw her in a jail cell.

3) John Finn Finnegan will have a conversation with Li Nozawa at the hospital, and Li will potentially say a few things that will shock Finn

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, John Finn Finnegan will have a conversation with Li Nozawa about Luna Nozawa at the hospital, and Li will share an opinion with him that will shock him. Spoilers reveal that Li will express that if Luna dies, it will end up being beneficial for everyone.

Spoilers also suggest that Li will suggest that Poppy Nozawa has been a messed-up mother and will blame her for Luna's issues, partially, adding that Luna is right about her mother being the one to blame.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

